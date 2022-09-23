Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
History: Pygmy Humans on DisplayDr. Mozelle MartinBronx, NY
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
Thrillist
How This Queer Party Promoter Found Community in NYC’s Nightlife
New York City’s nightlife is world-renowned. People from all walks of life travel thousands of miles to see the glowing lights and bustling streets, engulfed in its colorful culture. For the average tourist, the clubs and bars are attractions to be discovered. However, for the pro traveler and city dwellers, there are pockets of party subcultures that are essential to many people’s social lives. Cesar Lemonier — fashion professional by day, party extraordinaire by night — is a vital part of one of these close-knit scenes.
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
brooklynvegan.com
12 ft puppet Little Amal is walking in NYC (pics, video)
Parading down the middle of West 63rd Street last Saturday afternoon, we were following a giant puppet — a whole crowd of us, trekking along behind Little Amal. The 12-foot-tall Syrian refugee child, a creation of the renowned Handspring Puppet Company, was en route to Lincoln Center to greet more of her public, who would throng the wide plaza there to catch a glimpse of her with their own eyes, and capture proof of the encounter on their phones.
HipHopDX.com
22Gz Blames Rolling Loud New York For Last Minute Ousting: ‘They Police Too’
New York, NY – 22Gz has spoken out after he and two other drill rappers were removed from the Rolling Loud New York lineup last minute. On Friday (September 23), the Atlantic Records artist shared multiple posts to his Instagram Stories suggesting the festival organizers were just as responsible for the decision as Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) who originally pulled the plug. He also questioned why fellow drill rapper Fivio Foreign was allowed to perform, but he wasn’t.
NY1
‘Rap music and drill music do not kill people,’ lawyer says
The Rolling Loud festival is underway this weekend at Citi Field in Queens, but without three local drill rappers who were removed from the festival. The three rappers were Brooklyn’s 22Gz, and the Bronx’s Sha Ek and Ron Suno. The New York Times reported on Thursday that they were removed at the request of the NYPD.
NYS Music
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Moving Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden, “the world’s most famous arena,” is in talks of being moved by NYC Mayor Eric Adams amidst the ongoing Penn Station Redevelopment talks. Adams has been working on the Penn Station project for a while, and the MTA has recently approved a $57 million contract for the renovation’s architectural and engineering designs. The plan would bring “light” to the nation’s largest transit hub. MTA CEO Janna Lieber said the money would be used for vertical circulation. “That’s stairs, escalators, and elevators to get people on and off the platforms,” he said.
News 12
Bikers of Brooklyn riding club joins Ride 2 Live event in Brooklyn
The Bikers of Brooklyn riding club gathered in Brooklyn Saturday to join the 14th annual Ride 2 Live, a breast cancer awareness event. The event is organized in the hopes of raising awareness about breast cancer prevention screenings and raising money for Maimonides Breast Center. Dr. Patrick Borgen, head surgeon...
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
NYPD pursues speedy justice as drag racers, daredevils remain a problem on NYC streets, highways
It’s a cat and mouse game — but the mice drive too fast and recklessly and are not always held accountable, even when cops nab them. “You can’t catch me. You’re stupid,” driver Oscar Malik, 28, allegedly taunted out-of-earshot cops in a police cruiser who spotted him as he roared on the Long Island Expressway in March 2021 at a speed police believe hit 117 mph. They did catch him, but off the ...
fox5ny.com
Reported rapes rise in NYC
Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
Washington Square News
Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm
Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
Motorcyclist, 48, killed in Bronx collision
Police officials are investigating the death of a man following a motorcycle collision in the Bronx early Sunday, according to authorities.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn FAM Returns to Prospect Park this October
Cultural performances, dance and art-making will fill Prospect Park this fall as the second annual Brooklyn FAM festival returns. The Brooklyn FAM festival will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Concert Grove Pavillion on the east side of Prospect Park. A main...
NYC Woman Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A New York woman claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Lisa Nicotra, of Staten Island, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Tuesday, July 26, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery reported on Monday, Sept. 26. The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63...
Manhattan smoke shop worker shot in robbery, trio sought: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot during a robbery of his store late Sunday, according to authorities. The 35-year-old victim was working in the shop on Orchard Street near East Houston Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when three robbers walked in and stole thousands of dollars […]
bkreader.com
Man, 22, stabbed to death in feud outside Brooklyn deli
A clash between two men inside a Brooklyn deli on Saturday afternoon spilled into the street and ended with one of the men stabbed to death, police said. The victim, 22, was repeatedly stabbed in the torso just before 2:40 p.m. outside Canarsie One Stop Market on the corner of […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Rolling Loud New York Removes Three Drill Rappers From Lineup at City’s Behest
Rolling Loud New York is scheduled to take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York this weekend, but three drill rappers initially expected to perform have been axed from the lineup. At the request of Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Police Department, Bronx native Sha Ek, Brooklyn’s 22Gz and Ron Suno, another Bronx-born rapper, won’t be allowed to participate in what has become one of the biggest rap festivals in the country based on a potential for violence. Speaking to Variety, Sha Ek’s manager, Stanley “Noodles” Davis, was baffled by the NYPD’s decision, especially since his client has...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC
You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
