Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News
Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
Chase Elliott Doesn’t Hold Back on What He Thinks About Racing Texas Motor Speedway
Chase Elliott didn't hold back when asked what he thinks about racing on Texas Motor Speedway. The post Chase Elliott Doesn’t Hold Back on What He Thinks About Racing Texas Motor Speedway appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin Furious News
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was not happy following Sunday's Cup Series race. Hamlin called out fellow NASCAR driver William Byron following the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's race was a wild one, with several notable crashes over the course of the race. "When I get a chance, they're...
NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
NASCAR driver’s condition updated after scary crash
NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware escaped serious injury Sunday after a hard crash at Texas Motor Speedway in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Ware lost control of his No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford coming off turn 4, hit the outside wall hard on lap 168, then went across the track and hit the pit road wall.
Look: Veteran NASCAR Drivers Are Furious Monday
It's safe to say that many of NASCAR's veteran drivers aren't happy following Sunday night's race in Texas. Following Sunday night's Cup Series race, several prominent NASCAR drivers took to social media to complain about the sport's decisions. There were a couple of notable crashes on Sunday night and drivers...
Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident
Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan
Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
NASCAR: Chase Elliott Wrecks, Car Catches Fire While Leading at Texas Motor Speedway
Just when we thought there couldn’t be more wrecks and spinouts in this NASCAR race, Chase Elliott proved otherwise while leading. Stage 2 saw a very serious wreck when Cody Ware hit the wall on the track and pit road and his car caught fire. He was taken to the infield care center. Elliott followed that up with an incident of his own. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was able to exit the car.
Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race
NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing
A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
Denny Hamlin Adds William Byron to ‘The List’ of NASCAR Drivers That Are ‘Gonna Get It’
This was a very messy NASCAR afternoon and night at Texas Motor Speedway. And Denny… The post Denny Hamlin Adds William Byron to ‘The List’ of NASCAR Drivers That Are ‘Gonna Get It’ appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR playoffs at Texas starting lineup: Brad Keselowski wins first pole with RFK Racing
Brad Keselowski won the pole for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, posting a lap of 28.573 seconds (188.990 MPH) to earn his first pole of the 2022 season and his first since 2019 at Richmond. Keselowski's pole is the 18th of his Cup career.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs advance to the Round of 12 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is the 30th Cup race this year and the first points-paying event held at the 1.5-mile tri-oval located just outside Fort Worth, Texas. Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR All-Star exhibition back in May.
NASCAR: 2022 Texas playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway. The second round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the round of 12, is scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Cody Ware Injury News
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Speedway was marred by a frightening crash involving Cody Ware. Ware, the driver of the No. 51 Ford car, crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall midway through the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. He was helped out of his car and put into an ambulance.
WATCH: Former WWE And AEW Star Makes Surprise Debut
He found a new home. The rise of AEW has done a lot for the wrestling world, but it has also done something very important for the fans. By offering wrestlers a new place to go, WWE is no longer the only major game in town. Even then though, there are other promotions with very lucrative broadcasting deals of their own. Now a former WWE and AEW star is heading to one of them.
NASCAR shares prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer
FORT WORTH, Texas — The NASCAR garage is sharing its prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer DJ VanderLey, who was injured Thursday night in a crash during a micro sprint Outlaw race at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track. He suffered several fractured vertebrae and has a spinal cord injury,...
