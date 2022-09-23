ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world

Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on if he’s ‘disappointed’ he wasn’t traded

Kevin Durant is still with the Brooklyn Nets despite all that had transpired during the time when he was actively seeking for a trade in the summer. Asked if he was frustrated that he was not able to get his wish to get a ticket out of Brooklyn, the former NBA MVP  responded with a […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on if he’s ‘disappointed’ he wasn’t traded appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston, MA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry gets real on Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins signing new deals with Warriors

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made abundantly clear at Media Day that potential contract stalemates ahead of free agency next summer won’t get in the way of the Golden State Warriors’ quest for another championship. Just because they’re more focused on winning consecutive titles than signing extensions, though, hardly means the topic of their uncertain futures will be ignored in the defending champions’ locker room this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy

The Boston Celtics decision to suspend their head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season has shocked the entire NBA world, including the Celtics own players. While some folks are intent on making sure Udoka gets left in the past, Boston’s point guard Marcus Smart offered a different opinion on the matter that will […] The post ‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Ime Udoka
ClutchPoints

Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22

When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet […] The post Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

2 potential trade candidates for Rockets entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

With NBA training camp starting, many teams still have to answer questions surrounding their players. While the regular season is less than a month away, most rosters are far from set in stone. That is the case for many rebuilding teams. The Houston Rockets entered a rebuild of their own after a trade of star […] The post 2 potential trade candidates for Rockets entering 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics […] The post More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Celtics
ClutchPoints

Kendrick Nunn finally takes major positive step for Lakers training camp after missing entire season due to injury

Los Angeles Lakers vice president Rob Pelinka provided a lot of major updates during Monday’s press conference. With the flurry of new information that came in, it might be easy for some to overlook one significant development on the Kendrick Nunn front. Apparently, the 27-year-old has now cleared a major hurdle in his road to […] The post Kendrick Nunn finally takes major positive step for Lakers training camp after missing entire season due to injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Baldwin Jr. provides crucial health update at Warriors Media Day

Sitting out of Las Vegas Summer League action didn’t stop Patrick Baldwin Jr. from turning heads with the Golden State Warriors over the offseason. Even more encouraging? As official preparations for his rookie season begin, Baldwin finally has a clean bill of health. Speaking at Warriors Media Day, Baldwin, a consensus top-five prospect in the High […] The post Patrick Baldwin Jr. provides crucial health update at Warriors Media Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 hottest burning questions facing Celtics entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

Celtics training camp is here, and what seemed like a straightforward preface to the regular season has been thrown into chaos. While there will still be the common occurrences of players battling it out for the final roster spots, Boston has bigger concerns at the moment. Of course, the priority is still to make it […] The post 3 hottest burning questions facing Celtics entering 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day

On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
