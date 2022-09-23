Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to potentially coming off the bench
As the start of the new season quickly approaches, it has become increasingly clear that Russell Westbrook is still going to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23. It doesn’t seem like LA has given up on the prospect of potentially finding a new home for the former league MVP but at this point, it has proven extremely difficult.
‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world
Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
NBA・
Kevin Durant breaks silence on if he’s ‘disappointed’ he wasn’t traded
Kevin Durant is still with the Brooklyn Nets despite all that had transpired during the time when he was actively seeking for a trade in the summer. Asked if he was frustrated that he was not able to get his wish to get a ticket out of Brooklyn, the former NBA MVP responded with a […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on if he’s ‘disappointed’ he wasn’t traded appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Boston Celtics Were Informed Of Ime Udoka Situation In The Summer
The Boston Celtics say they knew of allegations against Head Coach Ime Udoka in the summer. Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire upcoming season after confirming he had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a woman on the Celtics’ staff, which is a violation of organizational guidelines.
Stephen Curry gets real on Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins signing new deals with Warriors
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made abundantly clear at Media Day that potential contract stalemates ahead of free agency next summer won’t get in the way of the Golden State Warriors’ quest for another championship. Just because they’re more focused on winning consecutive titles than signing extensions, though, hardly means the topic of their uncertain futures will be ignored in the defending champions’ locker room this season.
‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy
The Boston Celtics decision to suspend their head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season has shocked the entire NBA world, including the Celtics own players. While some folks are intent on making sure Udoka gets left in the past, Boston’s point guard Marcus Smart offered a different opinion on the matter that will […] The post ‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News
Buried in the ugly Ime Udoka news was an unfortunate report on the return of Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III. The post Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Boston Celtics Player
According to Edge Sports Intl., the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Juwan Morgan. He played for the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors last season.
Draymond Green keeps it real on possibility of contract extension with Dubs
Draymond Green has arguably been the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors for over 10 years. Unfortunately for Warriors fans, Green’s time with the team could be coming to an end soon. If Green declines his 2023-24 player option, he can be an unrestricted free agent as...
Donovan Mitchell is ready to lay the Cavaliers’ foundation
When the Cleveland Cavaliers pushed their chips to the center of the table and traded away Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, four first-round picks, and two first-round pick swaps, it shook up the Eastern Conference in a major way. While most expected to see “Spida Mitchell” end up in Peter Parker’s...
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet […] The post Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 potential trade candidates for Rockets entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
With NBA training camp starting, many teams still have to answer questions surrounding their players. While the regular season is less than a month away, most rosters are far from set in stone. That is the case for many rebuilding teams. The Houston Rockets entered a rebuild of their own after a trade of star […] The post 2 potential trade candidates for Rockets entering 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s starting status gets murky update from Darvin Ham
Russell Westbrook remains with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the question is, will he start or come off the bench in 2022-23? There have been numerous reports stating he could be a second unit player after a tumultuous debut campaign. At Media Day on Monday, head coach Darvin Ham was...
More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered
Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics […] The post More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Patrick Beverley trolling him with favorite highlight
LeBron James has had his fair share of moments with new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley. LeBron knows what Pat Bev is all about, and this is exactly one of the reasons why the Lakers brought him to the team this offseason. LeBron is also well aware of the...
Kendrick Nunn finally takes major positive step for Lakers training camp after missing entire season due to injury
Los Angeles Lakers vice president Rob Pelinka provided a lot of major updates during Monday’s press conference. With the flurry of new information that came in, it might be easy for some to overlook one significant development on the Kendrick Nunn front. Apparently, the 27-year-old has now cleared a major hurdle in his road to […] The post Kendrick Nunn finally takes major positive step for Lakers training camp after missing entire season due to injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. provides crucial health update at Warriors Media Day
Sitting out of Las Vegas Summer League action didn’t stop Patrick Baldwin Jr. from turning heads with the Golden State Warriors over the offseason. Even more encouraging? As official preparations for his rookie season begin, Baldwin finally has a clean bill of health. Speaking at Warriors Media Day, Baldwin, a consensus top-five prospect in the High […] The post Patrick Baldwin Jr. provides crucial health update at Warriors Media Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 hottest burning questions facing Celtics entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
Celtics training camp is here, and what seemed like a straightforward preface to the regular season has been thrown into chaos. While there will still be the common occurrences of players battling it out for the final roster spots, Boston has bigger concerns at the moment. Of course, the priority is still to make it […] The post 3 hottest burning questions facing Celtics entering 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day
On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA・
