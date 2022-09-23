ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Nevada Auto Dealers Association, NV Energy Hosts Free EV Ride and Drive Event

Locals got to get behind the wheel of the latest electric vehicle (EV) models at a free Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event at Mira Loma Park on Saturday. The free event provided opportunities to take an EV out for a spin, learn about charging, and see how an EV fits into a customer’s lifestyle. Information will also be available on current and near-future plans for public charging across Nevada and local, state, and federal rebates.
NEVADA STATE
nnbw.com

Home sales tap the brakes in Reno/Sparks in August

The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of homes in August was up 6.7% over August 2021. The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors said median home prices in Reno/Sparks are up 6.7 percent year over year for August 2022. August saw 437 closed sales of existing single-family homes,...
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Cars
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
Nevada Appeal

Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant

Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
NEVADA STATE
cityoffernley.org

NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd

As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tuesday Web Weather

Reno Aces community relations team giving back a year-round effort. Recruiting local seniors for the foster grandparent and senior companion programs. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County 4-H Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday afternoon, families gathered at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park for a 4-H festival. “We’ve got clubs from all over Washoe County out here, showing what different clubs they have. We got a shooting sports club out here, we’ve got our herpetology club thats reptiles and amphibians, we got dairy goats, a horse, some dogs, a gardening club, we have bees; all the clubs that we have in Washoe County we try to have them represented here,” said Kelsey Conklin, Community Based Instructor with Washoe County 4-H.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv Energy#Electric Cars#The Cars#Test Drive#Vehicles#Linus Business#Auto Dealers Association
KOLO TV Reno

Illegal fireworks started Stead brush fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department said a 1-acre North Valleys brush fire Saturday was started by illegal fireworks. It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Indigo Court and Peppermint Drive between Silver Lake Road and U.S. 395 in the Stead area. The fire department quickly extinguished...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Aces community relations team giving back a year-round effort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Fans come and support us. If we’re not supporting them then I don’t think we’re doing our jobs.”. A quote from Reno Aces Community Relations Manager Mary Knezovich on the origin of why does what she does. Knezovich works for the downtown...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Navy week returns to Reno and Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For several members of the U.S. Navy, this is a weeklong effort. “We are here to spread the love for our country and the love for the Navy,” said MU2 Joel Weszka, a Naval musician. Several sailors made an appearance at Vaughn Middle School on...
RENO, NV
generalaviationnews.com

New video analyzes fatal Reno crash

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute has released an Early Analysis video of the fatal crash at the 2022 Reno Air Races. ASI Senior Vice President Richard McSpadden, CFII, MEI, SES, MES, former Commander/Flight Leader for the USAF Thunderbirds, looks at the Sept. 18, 2022, accident of an Aero Vodochody L-29 Super Delfin that crashed at the races, killing pilot Aaron Hogue.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
8 News Now

Las Vegas police look for Spring Valley-area robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in identifying two robbery suspects. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the suspects committed the robbery at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane. No other details about the incident were provided. Anyone with information about the incident or who […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 26, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Blue Angels arrived in Carson Valley on Sunday previewing this weekend’s Minden-Tahoe Aviation Roundup. Carson Valley chiropractors are going to have a field day treating sore necks as residents watch the F/A-18s buzz around this week. Find out more at www.aviationroundup.com. Between arriving at...
GENOA, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy