2news.com
Nevada Auto Dealers Association, NV Energy Hosts Free EV Ride and Drive Event
Locals got to get behind the wheel of the latest electric vehicle (EV) models at a free Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event at Mira Loma Park on Saturday. The free event provided opportunities to take an EV out for a spin, learn about charging, and see how an EV fits into a customer’s lifestyle. Information will also be available on current and near-future plans for public charging across Nevada and local, state, and federal rebates.
2 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The crash happened on the southbound I-580 on-ramp at Neil Road at around 6:12 p.m. The officials stated that a pickup truck and a Subaru were involved in the collision. The driver of the Subaru and the passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries following the crash. The driver of the truck had no injuries.
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Sunday. The crash happened in the southbound lane of I-580 near Carson City Washoe County line at around 1 a.m. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries during the crash. He was...
nnbw.com
Home sales tap the brakes in Reno/Sparks in August
The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of homes in August was up 6.7% over August 2021. The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors said median home prices in Reno/Sparks are up 6.7 percent year over year for August 2022. August saw 437 closed sales of existing single-family homes,...
Nevada Appeal
Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant
Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
cityoffernley.org
NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd
As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
Reno Aces community relations team giving back a year-round effort. Recruiting local seniors for the foster grandparent and senior companion programs. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County 4-H Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday afternoon, families gathered at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park for a 4-H festival. “We’ve got clubs from all over Washoe County out here, showing what different clubs they have. We got a shooting sports club out here, we’ve got our herpetology club thats reptiles and amphibians, we got dairy goats, a horse, some dogs, a gardening club, we have bees; all the clubs that we have in Washoe County we try to have them represented here,” said Kelsey Conklin, Community Based Instructor with Washoe County 4-H.
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal fireworks started Stead brush fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department said a 1-acre North Valleys brush fire Saturday was started by illegal fireworks. It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Indigo Court and Peppermint Drive between Silver Lake Road and U.S. 395 in the Stead area. The fire department quickly extinguished...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Aces community relations team giving back a year-round effort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Fans come and support us. If we’re not supporting them then I don’t think we’re doing our jobs.”. A quote from Reno Aces Community Relations Manager Mary Knezovich on the origin of why does what she does. Knezovich works for the downtown...
KOLO TV Reno
Navy week returns to Reno and Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For several members of the U.S. Navy, this is a weeklong effort. “We are here to spread the love for our country and the love for the Navy,” said MU2 Joel Weszka, a Naval musician. Several sailors made an appearance at Vaughn Middle School on...
generalaviationnews.com
New video analyzes fatal Reno crash
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute has released an Early Analysis video of the fatal crash at the 2022 Reno Air Races. ASI Senior Vice President Richard McSpadden, CFII, MEI, SES, MES, former Commander/Flight Leader for the USAF Thunderbirds, looks at the Sept. 18, 2022, accident of an Aero Vodochody L-29 Super Delfin that crashed at the races, killing pilot Aaron Hogue.
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
Las Vegas police look for Spring Valley-area robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in identifying two robbery suspects. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the suspects committed the robbery at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane. No other details about the incident were provided. Anyone with information about the incident or who […]
Record-Courier
The Sept. 26, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Blue Angels arrived in Carson Valley on Sunday previewing this weekend’s Minden-Tahoe Aviation Roundup. Carson Valley chiropractors are going to have a field day treating sore necks as residents watch the F/A-18s buzz around this week. Find out more at www.aviationroundup.com. Between arriving at...
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
2news.com
1st Annual Oktoberfest at Schussboom Brewing Company
South Reno got a true Oktoberfest experience at Schussboom Brewing Company. Guests were encouraged to dress up in their finest Lederhosen or Dirndl dresses for the costume contest.
2news.com
Local woman awaiting life-saving lung transplant will be recognized during Reno Aces Game
Diagnosed with a rare lung disease in 2009, Reno local Dina Jennings is awaiting a life-saving lung transplant. She is one of the more than 600 Nevadans and 100,000 people in the U.S. on the national transplant waiting list. Jennings will be honored at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for...
Fox5 KVVU
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens pumpkin patch for season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who have been longing for a taste of fall are in for a treat. The beloved Gilcrease Orchard in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley says it has opened its popular pumpkin patch for the season. According to a post from the orchard on...
1 in 4 Nevada renters paying $250 more monthly rent; 5% paying $500 more
Monthly rent went up $250 or more in the past year for more than one out of every four renters in Nevada, according to a report released on Friday.
