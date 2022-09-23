Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Quiet For Now, Ian May Affect Alabama Late This Week
Monday morning was sunny in most locations across central and south Alabama. Some high-level clouds partially filled the sky in far south Alabama, but elsewhere it was sunny. Temperatures become seasonably warm during the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most. A cold front pushes south of Alabama Monday, resulting in a breezy northwest wind and cooler temperatures overnight. Lows range from the low to mid 50s Monday night.
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?
Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
Ian Could Impact Portions of Alabama with Wind, Flooding
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has been closely monitoring Ian for several days now. We want you to remember that this information could change based on Ian’s track and strengthening. What we are watching for is the development in the tracking of Ian. If Ian is to track farther west, this...
WSFA
Cold front brings changes to the First Alert Forecast
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shower or two is possible Monday morning, but we will start to dry once the aforementioned front starts to push south and out of the region. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, filtering in drier, less humid air from the north. Highs will top out in the 80s and some 90s through the afternoon hours, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s under clear skies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Don’t take anything for granted’: Alabama coastal leaders keep watch on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
Alabamians Watch Closely as Florida Prepares for Possible Hurricane
As we head into the weekend, we are closely monitoring the developments of the Tropical Depression Nine. Click here for the Friday Night Football and Alabama College Game Day forecasts. Currently, a system that we have been monitoring has developed in a tropical depression in the Caribbean and is moving...
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Pimento Cheese Cornbread
If you’ve been hanging around these parts for any length of time, you know I’m no stranger to adding the flavors of pimento cheese to all sorts of stuff. From my Tomato and Pimento Cheese Fritters to my Bacon Pimento Cheese Bites to my Pimiento Cheese Scalloped Potatoes to my Tomato Cobbler with Pimento Cheese Biscuits, I love adding it all over the place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing boater’s body found on Alabama lake
Search crews recovered the body of a man who went missing Saturday on an Alabama lake Sunday. The search began when a bass boat was found unoccupied in Spring Creek. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed the body of David Etheridge, 51, was found Sunday morning in the area where he went missing.
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
Body of missing boater on Lay Lake has been found
The body of a boater who went missing Saturday on Lay Lake was recovered around 8 am. Sunday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the deceased boater as David D. Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. Etheridge’s body was recovered near the same location in which he went...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
Roy S. Johnson: Alabamians struggling to eat; state leaders must ensure people are fed
This is an opinion column. Go look in your refrigerator. Seriously. I’ll wait…. I checked mine. It’s reasonably full. Plenty to eat and drink. More than plenty. I cook so between the fridge and freezer there’s enough to whip up a meal. Several, actually. If I don’t see anything to suit my tastes on a given day, I make a quick grocery run. I don’t have to drive more than, oh, three miles for a Publix, Piggly Wiggly, Greenwise, or Walmart. Sure, rising prices annoy me, but food isn’t something I have to sweat about, to fret about.
State officials urge Alabamians to have a hurricane preparedness plan
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atlantic Ocean is becoming more active, and state emergency management officials are urging Alabamians to be prepared in case one of those systems heads our way. It’s been two years since Hurricane Sally and 18 since Ivan hit the Gulf Coast. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes has seen it […]
Electric vehicles are coming. Is Alabama ready?
For the better part of the last decade, Alabama has been turning itself into a place where electric cars are made. Now the state just needs to become a place where more electric vehicles are driven. The number of electric cars in Alabama is expected to balloon in the coming...
‘We got our miracle’: Freed Americans back home in Alabama
Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's why Alabama has the nation's fifth highest childhood obesity rate and how we can improve
Alabama has an obesity rate of 21.8% among children ages 10 to 17, which is the fifth highest in the country behind Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia. That's according to a report titled "State of Childhood Obesity" from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the nation's largest philanthropic organization devoted to public health.
Major grocery store chain opening another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for more options to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a major grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in Alabama in early October. Read on to learn more.
alabamanews.net
Thank You for Making Alabama News Network’s “Tickled Pink” a Huge Success!
All of us at Alabama News Network want to say thank you for making our 8th annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo another huge success. This was the first time we have presented an in-person event since 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our event was virtual in 2020 and 2021.
Comments / 0