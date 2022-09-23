ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

alabamanews.net

Quiet For Now, Ian May Affect Alabama Late This Week

Monday morning was sunny in most locations across central and south Alabama. Some high-level clouds partially filled the sky in far south Alabama, but elsewhere it was sunny. Temperatures become seasonably warm during the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most. A cold front pushes south of Alabama Monday, resulting in a breezy northwest wind and cooler temperatures overnight. Lows range from the low to mid 50s Monday night.
AL.com

Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?

Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
WSFA

Cold front brings changes to the First Alert Forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shower or two is possible Monday morning, but we will start to dry once the aforementioned front starts to push south and out of the region. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, filtering in drier, less humid air from the north. Highs will top out in the 80s and some 90s through the afternoon hours, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s under clear skies.
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Pimento Cheese Cornbread

If you’ve been hanging around these parts for any length of time, you know I’m no stranger to adding the flavors of pimento cheese to all sorts of stuff. From my Tomato and Pimento Cheese Fritters to my Bacon Pimento Cheese Bites to my Pimiento Cheese Scalloped Potatoes to my Tomato Cobbler with Pimento Cheese Biscuits, I love adding it all over the place.
Alabama Now

Missing boater’s body found on Alabama lake

Search crews recovered the body of a man who went missing Saturday on an Alabama lake Sunday. The search began when a bass boat was found unoccupied in Spring Creek. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed the body of David Etheridge, 51, was found Sunday morning in the area where he went missing.
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Body of missing boater on Lay Lake has been found

The body of a boater who went missing Saturday on Lay Lake was recovered around 8 am. Sunday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the deceased boater as David D. Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. Etheridge’s body was recovered near the same location in which he went...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: Alabamians struggling to eat; state leaders must ensure people are fed

This is an opinion column. Go look in your refrigerator. Seriously. I’ll wait…. I checked mine. It’s reasonably full. Plenty to eat and drink. More than plenty. I cook so between the fridge and freezer there’s enough to whip up a meal. Several, actually. If I don’t see anything to suit my tastes on a given day, I make a quick grocery run. I don’t have to drive more than, oh, three miles for a Publix, Piggly Wiggly, Greenwise, or Walmart. Sure, rising prices annoy me, but food isn’t something I have to sweat about, to fret about.
WKRG News 5

State officials urge Alabamians to have a hurricane preparedness plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atlantic Ocean is becoming more active, and state emergency management officials are urging Alabamians to be prepared in case one of those systems heads our way. It’s been two years since Hurricane Sally and 18 since Ivan hit the Gulf Coast. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes has seen it […]
AL.com

Electric vehicles are coming. Is Alabama ready?

For the better part of the last decade, Alabama has been turning itself into a place where electric cars are made. Now the state just needs to become a place where more electric vehicles are driven. The number of electric cars in Alabama is expected to balloon in the coming...
