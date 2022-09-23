Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
Alabama man charged with recording woman in gym tanning bed
A Florence man has been charged with aggravated surveillance after court documents show he tried recording a woman in the private tanning bed of a local gym where he worked.
WTVM
Eufaula teens arrested facing credit card fraud charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four minors and an 18-year-old are now facing federal charges after police say they stole credit cards from the locker room. Police say 18-year-old Leslie Nelson Swain III was the mastermind behind the scheme. “Our information, they were taking pictures of them on their cell phones...
Opelika-Auburn News
Indiana woman charged in connection to auto theft on West Magnolia Avenue
Auburn Police have arrested an Indiana woman on multiple felony warrants. Felicia Denise Jones, 40, of Indianapolis, was arrested by Auburn Police on Saturday on charges of two counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.
alabamanews.net
Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
Deputies searching for inmate they say stole city truck, escaped from work detail in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who they say stole a city work truck and escaped from a city work detail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A BOLO (be on the lookout) has been issued for...
3 men sentenced for conspiring to distribute meth at Georgia state prison
MACON, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle District of Georgia has announced the sentencing of three Georgia men for their role in attempting to distribute methamphetamine at the Macon State Prison. According to the release, on Sept. 2, 2019, Demarea Demond Carey, 28, was driving a...
WTVM
Suspect escapes Ga. State Patrol custody on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect that escaped from Georgia State Patrol’s (GSP) custody on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. According to officials, on Sept. 26, around 1 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a truck for a violation, but the driver refused to pull over, beginning a chase.
Alabama prison system reports work stoppage after group calls for inmate strike
The Alabama Department of Corrections said it has received reports of inmate work stoppages at all the major prisons in the state after a prison reform organization called for a strike. The organization Both Sides of the Wall called for the strike beginning this morning as a protest of conditions...
Suspect in 2019 Columbus murder serving time in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL has learned new information on the suspect in the 2019 murder of a Circle K employee who has yet to be prosecuted. Daequavian Soloman was named as a suspect in November of 2019 in the murder of Dontrell Williams. However, when he was indicted on murder charges Soloman was booked into […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Two 19-year-olds shot in Opelika on Saturday morning, police say
Two 19-year-old victims were transported to East Alabama Medical Center on Saturday with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Opelika Police Department. At about 11:43 a.m., Opelika police responded to calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway, according...
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
wtvy.com
18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
WTVM
Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
WTVM
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested for meth during search, children found in ‘deplorable’ home
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two on drug charges and found three children in “deplorable” conditions during a sex offender check. Tony Aguilar and Kristy Hurst face charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of a drug related object, and reckless conduct. Deputies found 12.5 […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Police respond to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in downtown Auburn
Early Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department received a call that gunshots were heard in downtown Auburn, near SkyBar. Police received the call around 1:50 a.m. and responded to the scene. Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said no one was injured, and during the investigation, police were not able...
Opelika-Auburn News
Report: Intoxicated driver arrested after hitting SkyBar and eluding police early Saturday morning
Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Auburn police heard a loud noise downtown and found that an intoxicated driver had struck a downtown building, police said. According to witnesses, the vehicle struck the gate securing the SkyBar nightclub. Police said the driver pulled off and refused to stop. Police pursued the...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Police Release Identity of Man Killed in I-85 Crash in Montgomery
Montgomery police have now released the name of the man who was killed in a wreck on Interstate 85 northbound near the Bell Road overpass on Friday. Police say 44-year-old Burtish Quarles of Montgomery was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler at around 10:46AM.
WSFA
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
