ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 6

Related
WTVM

Eufaula teens arrested facing credit card fraud charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four minors and an 18-year-old are now facing federal charges after police say they stole credit cards from the locker room. Police say 18-year-old Leslie Nelson Swain III was the mastermind behind the scheme. “Our information, they were taking pictures of them on their cell phones...
EUFAULA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Indiana woman charged in connection to auto theft on West Magnolia Avenue

Auburn Police have arrested an Indiana woman on multiple felony warrants. Felicia Denise Jones, 40, of Indianapolis, was arrested by Auburn Police on Saturday on charges of two counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
County
Lee County, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lee County, AL
Crime & Safety
alabamanews.net

Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Suspect escapes Ga. State Patrol custody on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect that escaped from Georgia State Patrol’s (GSP) custody on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. According to officials, on Sept. 26, around 1 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a truck for a violation, but the driver refused to pull over, beginning a chase.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Dealing#Crime Stoppers#Drug Trafficking#Marijuana#Lee County Sheriff#Thc
WRBL News 3

Suspect in 2019 Columbus murder serving time in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL has learned new information on the suspect in the 2019 murder of a Circle K employee who has yet to be prosecuted. Daequavian Soloman was named as a suspect in November of 2019 in the murder of Dontrell Williams. However, when he was indicted on murder charges Soloman was booked into […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Two 19-year-olds shot in Opelika on Saturday morning, police say

Two 19-year-old victims were transported to East Alabama Medical Center on Saturday with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Opelika Police Department. At about 11:43 a.m., Opelika police responded to calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway, according...
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtvy.com

18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested for meth during search, children found in ‘deplorable’ home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two on drug charges and found three children in “deplorable” conditions during a sex offender check. Tony Aguilar and Kristy Hurst face charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of a drug related object, and reckless conduct. Deputies found 12.5 […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Police respond to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in downtown Auburn

Early Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department received a call that gunshots were heard in downtown Auburn, near SkyBar. Police received the call around 1:50 a.m. and responded to the scene. Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said no one was injured, and during the investigation, police were not able...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy