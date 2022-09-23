Mobile devices are making it more apparent every day that they would like to be considered gaming devices as much as they are considered telephones and social media scrollers. iPhones and Android devices are capable of playing fully realized, visually impressive experiences, whether natively or via streaming. And with big-name titles like Diablo Immortal, Into the Breach, and Shovel Knight Dig now available on mobile, it's a great time to really dive into the mobile scene. Many games are being ported from console and PC platforms and are nearly indistinguishable from their console counterparts, but touchscreens still don't make for the best gaming experiences. Below you will find our suggestions for the best phone controller options for the kinds of experiences you want to have on your mobile device.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 HOURS AGO