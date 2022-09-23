Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PS5 Bundle Announced, Preorders Are Live
PlayStation has quietly unveiled a new PS5 bundle. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 bundle releases October 28 and is available to preorder now. The new bundle comes with a digital voucher for Modern Warfare 2's Cross-Gen bundle. Though you'll have to wait a month to get your PS5, this is a good way to secure a PlayStation 5 just in time for the latest Call of Duty.
Akinta Is New State Mobile's Newest Map
Krafton Inc has announced the September update for its mobile game New State Mobile is now live. The latest update introduces a new map, skins, guns, and more. Players can now load into the new map Akinta, a small 4x4km map with a futuristic setting. The map can host up to 64 players at once, and each round can last up to 15 minutes. The map also utilizes the maglev tram, a new traveling mechanic that will take players to the center of the map.
Halo Forge Slowly Transformed What It Means To Play Halo
Halo 3 is celebrating its 15-year anniversary today, September 25, 2022. Below, we take a look at how one of its marquee new features, the Forge, had a massive impact on how fans think about and engage with the beloved shooter series. A gigantic futuristic Jenga tower, a medieval castle...
Fantasteroids
Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Reacts To Game’s Popularity | GameSpot News
Cyberpunk 2077's initial launch period was highlighted by game-breaking bugs and massive performance issues across last-gen Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles at the time. In an unprecedented move, Microsoft and Sony began issuing refunds, with Cyberpunk 2077 being removed from the PlayStation storefront for a lengthy period of time.
Ambitious Mario Maker 2 Fan Project Finally Complete After 7 Years
An ambitious, years-long Mario Maker 2 project has finally completed, according to its creator. Nicknamed Super Mario Bros. 5, the stages take place across several distinct worlds with individual bosses, modeled after classic Mario games--which means none based on the New Super Mario Bros. or Super Mario 3D World stage types.
Best Phone Controller For iPhone And Android Mobile Gaming
Mobile devices are making it more apparent every day that they would like to be considered gaming devices as much as they are considered telephones and social media scrollers. iPhones and Android devices are capable of playing fully realized, visually impressive experiences, whether natively or via streaming. And with big-name titles like Diablo Immortal, Into the Breach, and Shovel Knight Dig now available on mobile, it's a great time to really dive into the mobile scene. Many games are being ported from console and PC platforms and are nearly indistinguishable from their console counterparts, but touchscreens still don't make for the best gaming experiences. Below you will find our suggestions for the best phone controller options for the kinds of experiences you want to have on your mobile device.
Genfanad: A Generic Fantasy Adventure
Pixel chan
Lost Fleet
That White Xbox Series X Console Isn't Actually Happening, Sadly
An advertisement for Logitech's Astro A30 gaming headset went online last week, and in the video, a white Xbox Series X could be spotted. Outside of limited special editions, the Xbox Series X has only been available in its default black color scheme, and Microsoft has no plans to release a white version of its console, and it turns out that this ad wasn't meant to tease an upcoming white version of the console.
EA And Omega Force's Wild Hearts Being Revealed Wednesday
Electronic Arts and Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force will be revealing the debut trailer for Wild Hearts, an action-oriented hunting game taking place in feudal Japan, on September 28 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. On YouTube, the trailer’s description reads, “Prepare for an epic adventure set in...
Wega: Lost in the Outer Reaches
Planked! Survive & Thrive
Unannounced Silent Hill Game, The Short Message, Gets A Rating
A new Silent Hill game might be on the way, according to a Korean rating that has appeared online. The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has rated Silent Hill: The Short Message, with the publisher for this title being listed as Uniana. According to Gematsu, Uniana regularly publishes...
Dome Keeper
umslopogas
Flippin Misfits
