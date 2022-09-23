ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

WOWT

Power outage affects north central Omaha residents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD. OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha. The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street. OPPD...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle speeding on I-80 leads to pursuit in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A trooper with Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling at 123 mph on Interstate 80 in Omaha. NSP said a trooper saw an Infiniti G37 speeding on I-80 early Sunday morning. The vehicle reportedly exited at 72nd St. and the trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the driver refused to yield. He fled southbound and the trooper started a pursuit.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle crash. According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 11:08 p.m., officers were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle near 81st and Maple Street. Police say 71-year-old Ira L. Burks Sr. was riding a 2006 Honda VTX1300 eastbound...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Rock Port youth hurt in weekend wreck

(Hamburg) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred early Saturday morning on Highway 275 at Route CC 5 miles south of Hamburg. Authorities say a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Rock Port was northbound on 275 when it exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled across Route CC, exited the northeast corner of the intersection and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle's front portion then struck the ground before coming to rest off the intersection's northeast corner with its wheels facing west.
ROCK PORT, MO
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities identify body of man found on Highway 275

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified the body of a man found on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275. Authorities identified the man as Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista. Construction crews discovered Martinez’s body at about 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road....
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. The fire happened around 6 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a three-car crash in Bellevue Friday evening. According to the Bellevue Police Department, officers went to the intersection of Fort Crook Road and Cornhusker Road at 8:13 p.m. Friday for a rollover crash. Police say the driver of a Honda Odyssey...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash

YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

FOUND: Council Bluffs PD searching for missing 11-year-old

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police said a child reported missing has been found. Officials first reported Jameson Borden, 11, missing Friday night around 11:15 p.m. The Council Bluffs Police Department initially said the child was last seen at his home, but when his parents returned home from...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first...
DODGE COUNTY, NE

