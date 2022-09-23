Read full article on original website
WOWT
Power outage affects north central Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD. OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha. The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street. OPPD...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle speeding on I-80 leads to pursuit in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A trooper with Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling at 123 mph on Interstate 80 in Omaha. NSP said a trooper saw an Infiniti G37 speeding on I-80 early Sunday morning. The vehicle reportedly exited at 72nd St. and the trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the driver refused to yield. He fled southbound and the trooper started a pursuit.
Omaha Police investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle hitting a mailbox
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday night.
1011now.com
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle crash. According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 11:08 p.m., officers were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle near 81st and Maple Street. Police say 71-year-old Ira L. Burks Sr. was riding a 2006 Honda VTX1300 eastbound...
Douglas County Department of Corrections reports death of an inmate on Sunday
Officials said that they have no further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.
kmaland.com
Rock Port youth hurt in weekend wreck
(Hamburg) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred early Saturday morning on Highway 275 at Route CC 5 miles south of Hamburg. Authorities say a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Rock Port was northbound on 275 when it exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled across Route CC, exited the northeast corner of the intersection and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle's front portion then struck the ground before coming to rest off the intersection's northeast corner with its wheels facing west.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify body of man found on Highway 275
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified the body of a man found on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275. Authorities identified the man as Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista. Construction crews discovered Martinez’s body at about 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road....
klkntv.com
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
KETV.com
Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Three are in the hospital and one person is dead after four-vehicle crash Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A four-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital and killed another, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). The crash took place around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 156th and Maple streets. After the initial investigation, police found that...
WOWT
Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. The fire happened around 6 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.
Mills County Man Killed in Motorcycle Tractor Accident in Shelby County
(Avoca) A Mills County man died when his motorcycle collided with a tractor leaving a farm drive north of Avoca. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 325 Highway 59 at 8:19 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say 33-year-old Timothy McFarland, of Emerson, died in the crash. According to...
WOWT
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
WOWT
2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a three-car crash in Bellevue Friday evening. According to the Bellevue Police Department, officers went to the intersection of Fort Crook Road and Cornhusker Road at 8:13 p.m. Friday for a rollover crash. Police say the driver of a Honda Odyssey...
News Channel Nebraska
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
KETV.com
FOUND: Council Bluffs PD searching for missing 11-year-old
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police said a child reported missing has been found. Officials first reported Jameson Borden, 11, missing Friday night around 11:15 p.m. The Council Bluffs Police Department initially said the child was last seen at his home, but when his parents returned home from...
Bellevue Police investigating crash that killed two people, multiple injured
Bellevue Police are investigating a crash that killed two people and injured multiple others on Friday night.
WOWT
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first...
