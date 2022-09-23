(Hamburg) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred early Saturday morning on Highway 275 at Route CC 5 miles south of Hamburg. Authorities say a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Rock Port was northbound on 275 when it exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled across Route CC, exited the northeast corner of the intersection and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle's front portion then struck the ground before coming to rest off the intersection's northeast corner with its wheels facing west.

ROCK PORT, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO