WVNews
Opponents of Hope voucher program: would leave poor, disabled & LGBTQ+ students 'siloed' in public schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Opponents of a West Virginia voucher law that offers up to $4,300 in funding toward private schooling say it would open the door for "fly-by-night private school scams" and would leave poor, disabled and LGBTQ+ students "siloed" in insufficiently funded private schools. That's according...
WVNews
West Virginia reports 14 more COVID deaths & 1,402 active cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Although the active case count for COVID remained under 2,000 for the eight straight day, West Virginia on Monday reported 14 more COVID deaths since Friday's report. The state reported 906 new cases over the weekend.
WVNews
Lawsuit cites complaints about conditions at W.Va. jail
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack...
WVNews
Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey...
WVNews
WVNews
Parts of Southern West Virginia could be hit hard by Hurricane Ian rainfall
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WV News) — AccuWeather meteorologists warn that Hurricane Ian will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast, AccuWeather reports. Southeastern and South Central West Virginia could be hit with downpours late this weekend or...
