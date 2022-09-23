ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit cites complaints about conditions at W.Va. jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack...
BEAVER, WV
Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tamerlin J. Godley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Opponents of a Wes Virginia voucher law that offers up to $4,3…
VIRGINIA STATE

