Shelley Moore Capito visits University High School
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Shelley Moore Capito visited University High School Sunday for their academy day. Academy Day is a day where high school students can meet with branches of the military to get information from them. Shelly Moore Capito explains what students can get from the academy day when...
Davis Medical to sponsor Lactation Station during Forest Festival
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis Medical Center’s women’s health services is sponsoring a Lactation Station in the Elkins City Park to provide a private, comfortable space for nursing mothers during the Forest Festival. “The West Virginia Breastfeeding Alliance sponsored a lactation station at the West Virginia State Fair...
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Sebastian Brooke talks about birth defects. Watch the video above to learn more.
WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown prepares for patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new era in medical care begins in Morgantown with the opening of the WVU Children’s Hospital. The 150-bed facility will bring a new level of care and medical resources to seriously injured or ill kids. “I don’t know that we could do anything more...
Elementary students draw what makes healthy hearts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UniCare and the American Heart Association partnered for a contest to encourage kids to make healthy habits while they’re young. Kids from the Bridgeport area were invited to draw one of their heroes and show what kind of superpower they would have that leads to a healthier heart.
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about the difference between stimulus funds and ARPA funds, how those funds are used in Monongalia County and what he discussed with Sen. Manchin over the weekend. You can watch the full...
Morning Brew: Texas has bigger issues to solve than quarterback play in preparing for West Virginia
In today's Morning Brew, Texas has bigger issues to solve than quarterback play in preparing for WVU.
WVU issues Campus Warning for report of shot fired
West Virginia University students and employees are encouraged to be vigilant as University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot near the top of High Street at midnight (Saturday) Sept. 24. There is no ongoing threat to campus based on the current information available.
Wheeling University bus falls into ditch after Alderson Broaddus win
On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.
Salem opens library in old train depot
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What was once a burned out building is now a hub for learning in Salem. The old train depot that burned down years ago has been remodeled and turned into a museum. In addition, it’s now an extension of the Clarksburg library. Tim Jamison is...
Marshall County man named West Virginia Clerk of the Year
The West Virginia Association for Justice has named Marshall County Circuit Clerk Joe Rucki its 2022 Circuit Clerk of the Year. Rucki was nominated for the award by Wheeling attorney Clayton Fitzsimmons, who serves on the WVAJ Board of Governors. Rucki will receive the award on Wednesday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the Marshall […]
What to expect at the Preston County Buckwheat Festival
The Buckwheat Festival kicks off in Preston County this week, with activities starting as early as Tuesday.
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
Mannington gets grant for new pool
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received. The old pool was built in the 1920s, and the city said it was just time for a new one. The cost for the new pool will be around $1 million.
Locals and visitors enjoy 2022 WV Pawpaw Festival
The WVU Core Arboretum held its "West Virginia Pawpaw Festival" between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Randolph Co. school superintendent requests a third PRO officer
Randolph County superintendent Debra Schmidlin went before the Randolph County Commission to discuss the benefits of current prevention resource officers (PRO), and how she believes the county is in need of a third.
36th Salem Apple Butter Festival returning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s been a major return to festivals in the area since the pandemic. The latest one is the Apple Butter Festival in Salem. You can see how the apple butter gets made the old-fashioned way at New Fort Salem. And of course, there’s an apple...
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Sept. 25
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses investing in a down market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Progress being made on restoration of Carrollton Covered Bridge
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews say they are making good progress on the restoration of the Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County. The bridge was badly damaged by a fire in August 2017. The blaze destroyed much of the outer covering of the bridge but left the basic structure mostly...
