Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Shelley Moore Capito visits University High School

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Shelley Moore Capito visited University High School Sunday for their academy day. Academy Day is a day where high school students can meet with branches of the military to get information from them. Shelly Moore Capito explains what students can get from the academy day when...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Davis Medical to sponsor Lactation Station during Forest Festival

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis Medical Center’s women’s health services is sponsoring a Lactation Station in the Elkins City Park to provide a private, comfortable space for nursing mothers during the Forest Festival. “The West Virginia Breastfeeding Alliance sponsored a lactation station at the West Virginia State Fair...
ELKINS, WV
wajr.com

WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown prepares for patients

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new era in medical care begins in Morgantown with the opening of the WVU Children’s Hospital. The 150-bed facility will bring a new level of care and medical resources to seriously injured or ill kids. “I don’t know that we could do anything more...
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Beckley, WV
City
Keyser, WV
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Morgantown, WV
WDTV

Elementary students draw what makes healthy hearts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UniCare and the American Heart Association partnered for a contest to encourage kids to make healthy habits while they’re young. Kids from the Bridgeport area were invited to draw one of their heroes and show what kind of superpower they would have that leads to a healthier heart.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF

WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about the difference between stimulus funds and ARPA funds, how those funds are used in Monongalia County and what he discussed with Sen. Manchin over the weekend. You can watch the full...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wvu.edu

WVU issues Campus Warning for report of shot fired

West Virginia University students and employees are encouraged to be vigilant as University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot near the top of High Street at midnight (Saturday) Sept. 24. There is no ongoing threat to campus based on the current information available.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Salem opens library in old train depot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What was once a burned out building is now a hub for learning in Salem. The old train depot that burned down years ago has been remodeled and turned into a museum. In addition, it’s now an extension of the Clarksburg library. Tim Jamison is...
SALEM, WV
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County man named West Virginia Clerk of the Year

The West Virginia Association for Justice has named Marshall County Circuit Clerk Joe Rucki its 2022 Circuit Clerk of the Year.  Rucki was nominated for the award by Wheeling attorney Clayton Fitzsimmons, who serves on the WVAJ Board of Governors.  Rucki will receive the award on Wednesday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WDTV

Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Mannington gets grant for new pool

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received. The old pool was built in the 1920s, and the city said it was just time for a new one. The cost for the new pool will be around $1 million.
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

36th Salem Apple Butter Festival returning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s been a major return to festivals in the area since the pandemic. The latest one is the Apple Butter Festival in Salem. You can see how the apple butter gets made the old-fashioned way at New Fort Salem. And of course, there’s an apple...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Sept. 25

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses investing in a down market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

