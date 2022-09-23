ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno teen impresses with audition on The Voice

By Kellie Helton
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE ) – A teenager from Fresno blew away two superstar judges with her blind audition on The Voice.

During last week’s episode, 19-year Alyssa Witrado performed ‘Don’t Speak’ by Gwen Stefani, who is a judge on the show.

Stefani and fellow judge Camila Cabello turned their chairs almost immediately after hearing Witrado sing, both eager to get the Fresno teen on their team.

“You’re like the perfect, ideal, dream girl for me on The Voice to work with,” Stefani said to Witrado after her audition.

Witrado ultimately decided to join Team Gwen for this season of The Voice.

“I am so excited to represent Fresno, California,” Witrado said in a promotional video for the show. “Thank you so much for the support and please be sure to keep watching the show.”

You can catch Witrado in action on The Voice, airing Monday at 8:00 p.m. on KSEE24.

