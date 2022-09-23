ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Sunday lineup

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is being replaced in left field by Taylor Trammell versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 183 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .255 batting average with a .731 OPS, 5 home...
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
FOX Sports

Rockies face the Padres leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (83-68, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (65-86, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (15-7, 3.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -204, Rockies +172; over/under is 10...
ESPN

Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6

DENVER -- — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and...
Yardbarker

Yency Almonte Potentially Returning During Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still looking to clinch the top seed in the National League and home-field advantage through the World Series, but arguably of greater importance is getting the likes of Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin and Blake Treinen back from the 15-day injured list. Almonte is ahead of...
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns sitting Saturday for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is being replaced behind the plate by Joey Bart versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 164 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .248 battin gaverage with a .642...
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens sitting Sunday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is being replaced at designated hitter by Jesse Winker versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 146 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .213 batting average with a .532...
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas sitting for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rivas is being replaced at first base by Jared Young versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. In 265 plate appearances this season, Rivas has a .239 batting average with a .634 OPS,...
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 42nd Edition: 9/24/22

Around the Chicago Cubs’ farm on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Iowa Cubs were the only team in action. They won, which technically means the entire farm system was undefeated Saturday. You can’t tell me I’m wrong. The Tennessee Smokies are still playing, but they were off Saturday...
Yardbarker

What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal

The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
