Kirk Herbstreit recalls memories of Florida-Tennessee, looks ahead to Saturday: 'There is a buzz in the air'

tigerdroppings.com
LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week
Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: Tennessee has been 'back' before. But this time, it's different
We’ve been here before, you know. Shouting paradigm change from the rooftops, and soaking in the glory of vanquishing the tormentor. Now that Tennessee has proven it can once again beat Florida, what’s ahead for a program that 2 years ago was given up for dead?. “This was...
rockytopinsider.com
Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida
Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
247Sports
Week 4’s Recruiting Winners and Losers: Tennessee and Texas Tech party, Miami suffers major setback
Week 4 of the college football season didn't exactly shake up the College Football Playoff picture. It did, however, alter the trajectories for a few different schools when it comes to the lifeline that is recruiting. Tennessee moved to 4-0 on the season and did so in front of dozens...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU and SEC officials reportedly upset with CBS for Week 6 scheduling decision
Apparently, CBS did not think highly enough of the LSU-Tennessee matchup on Oct. 8 at Tiger Stadium to schedule the SEC showdown in its spotlight 3:30 p.m. Eastern time window. Instead, the game between the Tigers and No. 8 Volunteers will kick off at 11 a.m. local time in Baton...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC names Players of the Week following Week 4
The rewards and praise for Saturday’s epic victory over Florida keep flowing in for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was named SEC Football Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. On the other side of the ball, Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Texas A&M defensive back Antonio...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay reveals destination for Week 5
College GameDay was in Knoxville this weekend for the showdown between Tennessee and Florida. Next week, the popular ESPN pregame show will feature plenty of orange once again, as it heads to the ACC for a matchup of undefeated squads. As you can see below, the show is heading to...
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel sends message to the rest of college football after Tennessee beat Florida
Josh Heupel looked relieved and excited at the same time after Tennessee knocked off Florida 38-33. The Gators have dominated this series recently; however, Saturday was about Hendon Hooker and the Vols. Tennessee’s quarterback threw for 2 touchdowns and rushed for another while combining for 461 yards in the victory....
Prized WR Ryan Wingo Has 'Great Experience' On First Game Day Visit to Tennessee
Elite 2024 St. Louis University School (Mo.) wide receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee over the summer and came away impressed with the Vols, but on Saturday, he returned to Knoxville for his first game day experience on Rocky Top. Following the visit, Wingo talked with Volunteer Country about his ...
Lee Corso Picks Tennessee on ‘College GameDay,’ Smokey Freaks Out on the Desk: WATCH
Smokey did not have a good time on the set of ESPN‘s “College GameDay” on Saturday. mascot made an appearance during the headgear pick, in which Lee Corso went with the Volunteers to defeat Florida. The crowd and a confetti cannon erupted, leading to Smokey hightailing it out of Kirk Herbstreit’s grasp.
Recruits energized about Tennessee following win over Florida
Prospects inside Neyland Stadium talk about Saturday's environment and what excites them about the program.
Look: This Tennessee Fan Is Going Viral Today
Tennessee football fans are out in full force to cheer on the Volunteers vs. No. 20 Florida this Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. One fan in particular is taking his fanhood to the extreme. A Tennessee fan died his impressive beard orange and white to match the Tennessee end-zone designs. Take...
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
wvlt.tv
Game days offer opportunity for visitors to ‘test drive’ East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vols prepare to take on the Gators, the city of Knoxville is preparing to host thousands of people who are flocking to town to take in an SEC Saturday. Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville said weekends like the Vols and Gators mean big business.
First annual ‘Jody Bowl’ tailgate held to honor Vols fan who died from a rare blood disease
Family and friends remember Jody Slimp, a major Tennessee Vols fan who diesd from a rare blood disease, by starting an annual Tailgate in his memory.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests
Pregame Ritual - Coach Heupel throwing touchdown passes to his sons. Pregame Ritual - Coach Heupel throwing touchdown passes to his sons. Knoxville native chosen for College GameDay guest picker. Updated: 16 hours ago. Bianca Belair was chosen to be the guest picker for College GameDay. Pilot Company helps military...
