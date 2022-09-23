'There's no place like' the Big Brothers Big Sisters 'Wizard of Oz'-themed gala

Officials at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region are hoping lions, tigers and bears will elicit a few “oh my” reactions at a “Wizard of Oz”-themed fundraiser Friday night in Irwin.

The “BIG Night Out Gala” will bring an immersive experience to life in service of the classic children’s film, starting at 6 p.m. at the Antonelli Event Center on Colony Drive.

“I didn’t think we could top last year’s circus theme, but the committee has truly outdone themselves. I am so proud of this memorable event and I don’t want anyone to miss it,” BBBSLR Executive Director Stephanie Mihleder said. “In addition to all of the fun, we ensure that the mission is infused throughout the evening as we honor the mentors and supporters who help shape our community.”

The event will once again be hosted by Brad Broman, company manager for the musical “Hamilton.”

Tickets are $95, with eight-person table and VIP packages available. Purchase tickets at BBBSLR.org/special-events or by calling 724-837-6198.

Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s mission focused on creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships between children facing adversity (Littles) and adult volunteer mentors (Bigs).

The local agency opened in 1975, serves Westmoreland and Fayette Counties, and currently supports over 100 mentoring relationships.