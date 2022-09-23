Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indy man arrested for stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul box truck. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after Sergeant Andrew Whipker saw a stolen U-Haul box truck southbound on US 31. When the truck turned westbound onto Fiesbeck Drive, Whipker tried to initiate a traffic stop. The office said the driver failed to yield.
2 men arrested following pursuit, crash, standoff
INDIANAPOLIS – Two men were arrested early Monday after police pursuit, crash, and standoff on Indy’s north side, according to police. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway just before 1 a.m. for a possible catalytic converter theft. Officers arrived to the scene quickly, and found the a […]
Fox 59
Court docs: Daycare shooting suspect was going to make it a 'murder suicide'
An Indianapolis man facing charges after a deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping off her kids at daycare had planned to kill her, court documents detail. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/court-docs-daycare-shooting-suspect-was-going-to-make-it-a-murder-suicide/
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested after series of grocery store robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for their involvement in a strong-armed robbery that happened at a Walmart store. According to a release, the robbery involved Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, on Saturday. Investigators say they were conducting a follow-up investigation on...
Current Publishing
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Two Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS –Two men were arrested Monday morning on the north side of Indianapolis, but not before causing a police chase and a standoff, says IMPD. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway to investigate two men who they believe may have stolen catalytic converters. Officers found a car matching the description of the suspects they were looking for and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.
WIBC.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of A Crash
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Police say they arrested a drunk driver Saturday evening in Zionsville after he tried to run away from a rollover crash, while leaving two people injured. At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Boone County police received a call of a truck accident at the intersection of two county roads near Zionsville. Witnesses say the truck had left the roadway and rolled over.
Suspect in shooting of mother at Indy daycare told her he'd kill her, himself
The man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside an Indianapolis daycare while she dropped her children off previously told her he would kill her and himself.
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officer recognizes him for having suspended license
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was conducting routine patrols in the area of State Road 37 and 16th Street. As the deputy was passing Rever’s Food & Fuel he saw 55-year-old Billy Walker pull his 2001 blue...
953wiki.com
Traffic Crash Investigation by Scott County Deputy Leads to an Arrest of an Alleged Local Drug Dealer
82 ZANAX Pills and over One (1) Ounce of Methamphetamine Taken Off of the Street. Scott County-On 9-23-2022 at approximately 1:38am, Deputy William Morris of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a one (1) vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Road and SR56 in Scottsburg. Upon arrival, Deputy Morris make contact with the driver, later identified as Sara Jo Cutshall, 43, of Scottsburg, Indiana who was still behind the wheel of the crashed vehicle. After completing the on-scene crash investigation, Deputy Morris placed Cutshall under arrest for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated, Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance (approximately 82 suspected ZANAX pills), and Possession of Paraphernalia. Deputy Morris transported Sara Jo Cutshall to the Scott County Jail for processing and subsequent incarceration once booked into the facility. Upon arrival at the jail, Jail Deputy Samantha Hobbs took custody of Sara Jo Cutshall for intake processing, where Deputy Hobbs located approximately 38.5 grams of suspected Methamphetamine concealed on Cutshall’s body. Prior to Deputy Hobbs locating the suspected Methamphetamine, Deputy Hobbs asked Sara Jo Cutshall if she had any illegal substances concealed on her person, which she denied. As a result of her attempt to bring the suspected illegal substance into the jail, Cutshall was also arrested for Trafficking with an Inmate in addition to Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 Grams, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. The investigative report has been referred to the Scott County Prosecutor where formal charging of Sara Jo Cutshall will be considered. Cutshall remains incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.
WISH-TV
1 man arrested for fleeing crash scene intoxicated leaving 2 injured
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested an intoxicated driver Saturday evening in Zionsville after his attempt to flee a rollover crash, while leaving two people injured, according to police. At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Boone County police received a call of a truck accident on County Road 300 South...
Greenwood PD asking for help IDing man accused of trying to deposit fake checks
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of trying to deposit fake checks in Johnson and Marion counties. Greenwood police say the unidentified man attempted to deposit a $4500 check and withdrawal a check worth $5,500. The man even had the correct social security number for […]
Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
WTHR
IMPD investigating early morning shootings Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four different shootings Sunday, including three that happened within an of each other shortly after midnight. Two people involved walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Officers were first called to Woodruff Place just east of downtown a little before 1 a.m. where...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man violates protective order and is arrested for meth
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was requested to assist agents with the Department of Child Services on a case in the 8080 block of US 50 West. When the officer arrived they found 43-year-old Joshua McBride working on...
Man wanted for murder arrested after being cited for littering by Greenwood PD
A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing last month on Indianapolis' south side after he littered in front of a Greenwood police officer and provided a false identity when questioned.
wbiw.com
Woman goes on shopping spree with stolen debit card and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Thursday after stealing cash and a debit card from a man’s pant pocket and going on a shopping spree. Police arrested 33-year-old Jessica Hackney on seven counts of theft, two counts of identity deception, and six counts of fraud. On that...
Man shot dead during argument in home on Indy's northeast side
A man was shot to death during an argument early Saturday inside a home on the city's northeast side, police say.
Jackson County man charged with murder 10 months after woman shot in the back
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Court documents reveal details into the first murder case filed in Jackson County this year, including that a four-year-old child was inside the home when it happened. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Brady Parrish, 25, with charges filed more than ten months after the death of Lisha […]
