David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Darius V. Daughtry Shares The Vision of How The Arts Can Unlock Our Potential on OVM RadioShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami HeatAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Vandrevius Jacobs: a 'human highlight' destined to be a Seminole
Vandrevius Jacobs started his high school football career at Fort Pierce Westwood and he had a nice first two years for the Panthers. After his sophomore year at Westwood, Jacobs decided it was time for a change. Jacobs -- along with his mother and grandmother -- had Vero Beach High...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Group Holds Demonstration to Denounce DeSantis' Migrant Flights
No. 1 - Hurricane Ian formed early Monday morning with a large stretch of the Gulf Coast of Florida preparing for a possible landfall later this week. While South Florida remained out of the cone of concern, forecasters said Ian could become reach major hurricane strength before making an impact on the northern part of the state in the coming days. A hurricane watch was issued for the west coast of Florida from Englewood southward to Chokoloskee. A tropical storm warning was issued Sunday night for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge southward to Key West, including the Dry Tortugas. Despite Ian’s projected path of staying to the west, other parts of South Florida could still be placed under a tropical storm watch in the coming days due to expected weather conditions from the system.
Miami Commit Unfazed By Hurricanes' Loss to MTSU
2023 Miami commitment Antonio Tripp, Jr. shows strong support for Hurricanes.
Florida State Ranked in the AP Poll for the First Time Since 2018
The Seminoles make an appearance in the top-25 following a 4-0 start.
Quarterback Change Made, Hurricanes Washed by Middle Tennessee State, 45-31
The Miami Hurricanes fell victim to one of the most suprising upsets in their program's history on Saturday.
Kenton Kirkland Bringing Speed, Size, and Smarts to Tallahassee
A dive into the Florida State commitment's skillset.
Essence
Florida A&M Students Sue State, Alleging Decades Of Underfunding And Discrimination
According to the class action lawsuit, state leaders have created a $1.3 billion funding gap between FAMU and predominately white schools in Florida over the last 30 years. Students at Florida A&M University (FAMU) are suing the state’s university system, alleging that the public Historically Black University is underfunded and subject to discriminatory practices.
College Football World Reacts to Middle Tennessee’s Epic Upset Over Miami
The Hurricanes fell to the Blue Raiders in stunning fashion on Saturday.
Fight Breaks Out In Stands During Miami-Middle Tennessee Game
Miami Hurricanes fans are down bad. The Mario Cristobal-led Hurricanes are trailing Middle Tennessee 24-10 late in the first half. Fans are now starting to take their frustrations out on each other. A group of fans began fighting in the stands during this Saturday afternoon's game. Punches were thrown and...
wflx.com
Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday. All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University...
NBC Miami
Stormy Work Week in South Florida Due to Potential Impacts From Ian
As the state of Florida watches for the potential landfall of Hurricane Ian in the state, South Florida will be dodging raindrops for much of the work week. A Flood Advisory was issued through Monday evening for portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, including the cities of Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and more.
NBC Miami
Ian Likely to Become Formidable Hurricane But Track for South Florida Improves
Tropical Storm Ian was expected to ramp up in intensity by Sunday over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. But from a South Florida perspective, the forecast track for the future hurricane was trending in a better direction. Ian is expected to become a formidable hurricane, and no one...
islandernews.com
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
Miami New Times
Cold Shoulder: Miami Commissioners Say You Only Matter if You Live Inside City Limits
With a municipality as large and influential as the City of Miami, decisions made within its borders have a wide-ranging impact on surrounding communities. People from all over Miami-Dade County want to speak their mind about issues on which the Miami city commission is deliberating. But if folks don't live within the city limits, certain commissioners don't want to hear from them.
NBC Miami
Miami Prepares for Potential Flooding Ahead of Hurricane Ian
The threat of torrential rainfall over the next few days from Hurricane Ian has Miami residents on guard, knowing that even a typical thunderstorm can cause flooding. The problem is expected to be compounded by a king tide this week. On Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reassured residents that all...
NBC Miami
The No. 1 Best City to Retire Isn't in Florida—But Several Others in the Top 10 for 2022 Are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast track
Miami-Dade County, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
The history of the first black millionaire in Florida
As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire. Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.
insideedition.com
Couple Weds 3 Decades After Meeting in School and Other Homecoming Stories
In 2020, Greg and Janet Dabice got married after first meeting in college in 1992 when they were nominated for homecoming king and queen. In 2021, Principal Marie Hautigan made a surprise appearance at Piper High School's big homecoming game in Sunrise, Florida. In 2018, Brandon Allen accepted the honor of Homecoming royalty from his Memphis, Tennessee, high school wearing a dress. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami Heat
The Miami Heat will be looking to remain a playoff contender this upcoming season after losing Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat had one draft pick in this year's NBA Draft that will allow for them to increase their depth.
