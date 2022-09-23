FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you look closely at the Dallas Cowboys during practice, you might find the back of one players helmet is unlike all the rest.That's because Isaac Alarcon, a defensive tackle on the practice squad, makes sure to represent his country with a Mexican flag sticker every time he puts the helmet and pads on.Alarcon is the only Mexican born, Mexican raised player on the team.He gained wide popularity after being featured in last season's HBO hit show Hard Knocks, documenting the Cowboys during training camp.Alarcon and his back story was told on the show, and he quickly...

