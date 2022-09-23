ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Russia#Referendums#Ukraine War Politics#Flashpoint#Ukrainian
Voice of America

After Partial Russian Retreat, Chilling Signs of Horrors Against Ukrainians Revealed

Almost 2,000 innocent people have been killed by Russian forces in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Ukraine – some just for speaking Ukrainian or having Ukrainian symbols. VOA’s Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze was granted exclusive access to the scene of a mass graveyard in Izium in the Kharkiv region that contains more than 400 bodies.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 24

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:35 a.m.: The latest Ukraine assessment from the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said Russian partial mobilization efforts are suffering from serious and systemic problems in their first days, generating popular resentment and setting conditions to produce a mobilized reserve force incapable of accomplishing the tasks Russian President Vladimir Putin has set for it. Additionally, the update said, protests, attacks against recruiting centers, and vandalism have occurred across Russia in the first 48 hours after the announcement of partial mobilization.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Russia’s Lavrov Dismisses Western ‘Hysteria’ Over Ukraine Referenda

Russia’s foreign minister has dismissed Ukrainian and Western condemnation of what they say are sham referenda in four regions of Ukraine. “The hysteria which we have seen is very telling,” Sergey Lavrov told a news conference at the United Nations on Saturday, after he addressed the General Assembly’s annual meeting.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Voice of America

Ukrainian Push Slowed by Rain, River and Russian Holdouts

Kupiansk, Ukraine — What had been a lightning push by Ukraine to drive Moscow's forces from the eastern Kharkiv region slowed to a brutal slog Saturday, stalled by heavy rain and Russian resistance. In the frontline town of Kupiansk against a background of constant shelling noise a column of...
POLITICS
Voice of America

In Moldova, Thousands Protest in New Call for Government's Resignation

CHISINAU — Several thousand people protested in Moldova's capital Sunday for the second straight weekend to demand the resignation of the country's pro-Western government amid mounting anger over spiraling natural gas prices and inflation. The small east European nation, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has seen political tensions rise...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Regional Fights Take Stage at UN Where Ukraine Has Dominated

United Nations — Two of the world's most persistent conflicts punctuated debate at the United Nations on Friday, as the annual gathering of world leaders deviated from the dominating issue of the war in Ukraine. Addressing hostilities thousands of miles apart and sharing little more than their decades of...
WORLD
Voice of America

Iran's Main Reformist Party Urges End to Mandatory Dress Code

Tehran — Iran's main reformist party called Saturday for an end to the mandatory Islamic dress code for women in force since 1983, after eight straight nights of protests. The Union of Islamic Iran People's Party also called for the winding down of the morality police charged with enforcing the code following the death in their custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

US Warns Russia of 'Horrific' Consequences of Any Nuclear Attack in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has made it clear publicly and privately to Russia to “stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons” in the Ukraine conflict following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that he would use any means to defend Russia. “It’s...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Senators Urge Biden to Increase Pressure on North Korea

WASHINGTON — Two Republican senators have expressed concern to the Biden administration at the growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang over Russia's war in Ukraine. "We are troubled by news reports that Russia and North Korea are strengthening their relationship, which will aid [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Hagerty said in their letter dated Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia’s Referenda

Reaction in Kyiv as Russia continues its referendums in occupied territories the West characterizes as a sham. Plus, walking through the forest outside Izium, where over 400 bodies were found in a mass grave.
POLITICS
Voice of America

US Commits More Civilian Security Aid to Ukraine

The U.S. is committing another $457.5 million in law enforcement and civilian security assistance to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. The top U.S. diplomat said Washington expects the aid, along with $187 million sent to Kyiv earlier, will continue to help Ukraine fend off Russia's seven-month invasion and sends money directly to the National Police of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Sanctions Iranian Cargo Plane for Export Violation

The U.S. Department of Commerce Monday cited a fourth Iranian cargo plane for flying into Russia, adding it to a list of planes believed to be in violation of U.S. sanctions against Russia. The U.S. Department of Commerce said in a statement that the cargo plane belongs to Saha Airlines,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Voice of America

Survey Finds Ukrainian Refugees Eager to Work but Need Help

Geneva — A report by UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, says Ukrainian refugees in Europe are eager to work but need help to do so. The report, "Lives on Hold: Intentions and Perspectives of Refugees from Ukraine," is based on responses gathered in August and September from 4,800 Ukrainians across Europe.
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

US Scientists, Engineers Help Ukrainian Orphans Stay Occupied Amid War

The war in Ukraine has created millions of child refugees. And many of Ukraine’s 100- thousand plus children in the nation’s system of orphanages have also been displaced. A group of US scientists is trying to help, as Ksenia Turkova reports. Camera: Alexey Zonov.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Wang: China’s Reunification Key to Peace in Taiwan Strait

United Nations — China’s foreign minister told the U.N. General Assembly Saturday that only when China is “completely reunified” can there be “enduring peace” across the Taiwan Strait. “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy