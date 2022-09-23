ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Imperial Valley residents to enjoy Jupiter up close

By Karina Bazarte
 3 days ago
Jupiter nears Earth for the first time in 59 years - News 11 Karina Bazarte reports.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in 59 years the residents in Imperial Valley will be able to see Jupiter up close and personal.

The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is hosting the Stargazing Jupiter at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Kristin O' Lear, the Executive Director of the Imperial Valley Desert Museum said she is very excited about the event.

"It is one of the events that people really look forward to they are always calling and asking when are we having our next one," said O' Lear. "So people really enjoy coming out with no pollution and just taking in the night sky."

The event is also a celebration of local indigenous the community Kumeyaay who were stargazers.

News 11 Karina Bazarte will have more on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.

Yuma, AZ
