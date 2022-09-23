ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Dog rescued by Geary County Sheriff’s Office becomes national narcotics detector dog

By Stephanie Nutt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNprm_0i7k6Kyg00

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A dog rescued by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has become a national narcotics detector dog.

Driver killed in Shawnee County crash identified

According to the GCSO, Nova was dumped near I-70, and in 2018 she became a K-9 partner to Captain Justin Stopper.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3UwY_0i7k6Kyg00
    “Nova indicates to her handler, Capt. Stopper, she has found something” (Courtesy: Geary County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOrER_0i7k6Kyg00
    “It’s not all work. Nova is rewarded with her most favorite toy of all — a Kong.” (Courtesy: Geary County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, Sept. 22, she became certified through the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association (NNDDA) for meth, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. She also gained certification for articles, such as clothing.

“The NNDDA is a professional, nonprofit organization dedicated to the utilization and proficiency of police service, utility, or scent detection dogs for the benefit of Law Enforcement,” said the GCSO in a Facebook post . “It started in 1978 in Texas, with 12 K-9 handlers from Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi and has now grown to represent more than 2,500 members and 28 states throughout the United States, as well as members in Mexico and Canada.”

The GCSO says in addition to Nova’s scent work, she is great with adults and kids and serves the sheriff’s office as an ambassador.

“Nova … has proven herself time and time again as a valuable asset to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office,” the GCSO said in the Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds missing bull, owner found

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The owner of the wandering bull who escaped his home pasture in Lyon County has been found. Friday morning the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media looking for the owner of the bull. “We need some help locating the owner of this Watusi bull,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Salina police release cause of man’s death

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department has updated its information about a body found in the backyard of a house on July 8. Police say an autopsy and toxicology findings show that Adam N. Guzman, 29, died of an accidental overdose. The Salina man’s body was found in the 900 block of W. […]
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

K-9 Tyrann apprehends local man after chase in S. Salina

A local man with known felony warrants was apprehended by K-9 Tyrann after leading police on a chase through part of south Salina early Sunday. Officers were sent to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disorderly subject.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Geary County, KS
State
Mississippi State
Geary County, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

3 arrested after separate fights in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested after two separate fights in Aggieville over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Venetta Smith, 24, of Junction City, and William Washington, 22, of Fort Riley, were both arrested after a fight in Aggieville on Sunday, Sept. 25.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested in connection to recent shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, Bo Thomas Shipley, 31, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was charged with aggravated battery and […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after shots were fired in Southwest Topeka and the suspect was found over the weekend. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Justin Ryan Russell, 41, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25, after a shooting in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
WIBW

RCPD searches for man who stole $2K bracelet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a man who stole a $2,000 bracelet from a Manhattan woman. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of a robbery.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Leawood man arrested after Manhattan domestic violence incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leawood man was arrested in Manhattan after a domestic violence incident over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of aggravated domestic battery. When...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Mexico#Detector#K 9#Nndda
WIBW

Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka. Authorities said the crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road. Initial reports indicated two people were injured in the crash. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
MERIDEN, KS
Salina Post

Salina women want adherence to ADA service dog rules

Valerie Linenberger believes that no one should experience what her daughter, Morgan, experienced recently. Morgan, 22, and her service dog, Tikiu, went to the Salina Public Library Sept. 17 so that Morgan could get some books. She and Tikiu left a short while later, forced out by a security guard who she noted did not have an accurate grasp of federal law concerning persons with disabilities and who so upset her that she began to cry as soon as she and Tikiu walked out the door. Because she was so shaken by the incident, Morgan, who is autistic, wrote out her comments rather than provide verbal responses to an interview with Salina Post.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSNT News

One dead after incident at Goodyear plant in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 59-year-old man died during an incident at the Topeka Goodyear plant on Saturday morning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, AMR and the Soldier Township Fire Department were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that the man sustained […]
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy