Nicholas Latifi leaving Williams at end of season

Williams Racing confirmed Friday that Nicholas Latifi is leaving the team at the end of the Formula One season.

The 27-year-old driver made his F1 debut with Williams at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix. He has made 55 starts and earned seven points in his career.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing — all the people back at the factory and those I work with trackside — for the last three years,” Latifi said in a team release. “My initial F1 debut was postponed due to the pandemic but we eventually got going in Austria and, although we have not achieved the results together we hoped we would, it’s still been a fantastic journey.”

Latifi did not announce his future plans.

Candidates to replace him behind the wheel at Williams include American Logan Sargeant and Dutch driver Nyck de Vries.

“On behalf of the whole team, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Nicholas for his three years of hard work with Williams. He is a great team player who has a great attitude towards his colleagues and work and is well liked and respected throughout the business,” Williams CEO and team principal Jost Capito said.

“Our time together is now coming to an end, but I know he will put full effort in to maximize what we can do together for the remainder of this season. We wish him all the very best of luck for his future, both in and out of the cockpit.”

There are six races remaining in the 2022 F1 season, beginning with the Oct. 2 Singapore GP.

–Field Level Media

