Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (illness) misses practice again

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons missed his second straight practice on Friday due to what is being labeled as an illness.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the team website on Thursday that Parsons tested negative for both COVID-19 and the flu. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy confirmed on 105.3 The Fan that Parsons is dealing with allergies.

“(Parsons) is feeling better today, but he will not practice today,” McCarthy told reporters on Friday.

The Dallas Morning News reported Parsons still is expected to play on Monday when the Cowboys (1-1) visit the New York Giants (2-0) in East Rutherford, N.J. Parsons is tied for the second in the NFL with four sacks and has recorded 17 in just 18 career games.

Tight end Dalton Schultz was able to do movement and ball-skill work on the side Friday. He is dealing with a sprained right knee sustained during the Cowboys’ 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) was seen doing conditioning work on Friday.

Prescott was injured in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and backup Cooper Rush was at the helm last week against the Bengals.

–Field Level Media

