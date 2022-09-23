ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscars: France Picks ‘Saint Omer’ as International Feature Submission

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEF3p_0i7k6Cus00

France has picked Alice Diop ’s courtroom drama Saint Omer as its contender for the 2023 Oscar race in the best international feature category.

Diop’s first narrative feature (her previous films, including Berlin Festival Encounters winner We (2021) were documentaries), Saint Omer is a dramatization of the 2016 real-life trial of Fabienne Kanou, a Franco-Senegalese mother with a genius-level IQ accused of committing infanticide.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Saint Omer heads into awards season after an impressive bow at the Venice Film Festival, where it won Diop the Grand Jury prize as well as the trophy for best debut feature. Neon is releasing the film stateside via its Super label.

Saint Omer beat out the other four shortlisted candidates selected by France’s national cinema body, the CNC for their Oscar potential: One Fine Morning by Mia Hansen-Løve, the Éric Gravel-directed Full Time , Alice Winocour’s Paris Memories and The Worst Ones , by directors Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret.

France, which has not won an Oscar for best international film since Régis Wargnier’s Indochine in 1993, this year overhauled its system for selecting which films it sends for Academy consideration. The new system, gives international sales agents and U.S. distributors of shortlisted films more say in what film gets picked.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will announce a 15-film shortlist of international feature film nominees on Dec. 21. The five nominated films will be announced on Jan. 24. The 95th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Final Destination 6’ Finds Its Directors in ‘Freaks’ Filmmakers (Exclusive)

You can’t cheat death, but this directing duo is sure going to try. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the filmmaking team known for their 2018 sci-fi thriller Freaks, have nabbed the coveted gig of directing Final Destination 6, the relaunch of the New Line’s Grand Guignol horror franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterJude Law to Star in Jon Watts' 'Star Wars' Series'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age 'Star Wars' Disney+ SeriesDirector Jon Watts Exits Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Craig Perry, the original franchise producer, is producing with Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Jon Watts, the director behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, is also...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Well Go USA Acquires Japanese Crime Thriller ‘Bad City’

Well Go USA has acquired all North American rights to Japanese director Kensuke Sonomura’s heavy-hitting crime thriller Bad City.  A follow-up to the genre director’s assassin thriller Hydra from last year, Bad City will screen at Austin’s Fantastic Fest on Friday, followed by an in-competition slot at Sitges in October. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: France Picks 'Saint Omer' as International Feature SubmissionBFI Unveils 10-Year Vision to "Advocate for the Value of the Full Breadth of Screen Culture," Including Video Games and Interactive WorkHilary Mantel, British Author of 'Wolf Hall,' Dies at 70 Well Go will first release the film over its martial arts...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)

A final decision has been made that Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be promoted for awards recognition in different acting categories — Farrell for lead actor and Gleeson for supporting actor — for their work in Martin McDonagh’s Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The film, which elicited rave reviews and Oscar buzz following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where it received a 12-minute standing ovation) and North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, centers on two best friends whose relationship is suddenly terminated by one (Gleeson), prompting considerable distress for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Italy Revives Tepid Box Office With $3 Tickets, ‘Minions 2’

Italy’s version of National Cinema Day — a five-day event called Cinema in festa offering discount tickets for certain films at participating theaters across the country —has proved a major success, with more than 1.1 million people crowding in, bringing in around $3.9 million (€4 million) in box office revenue. Compared to the previous week, that represents a $2.1 million (€2.2 million) box office jump. Inspired by National Cinema Day in the US and the UK, and similar cinema promotion events in France and Spain, Italy’s Cinema in festa was organized by the national audiovisual group ANICA together with exhibitors association...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Mantel
Person
Alice Winocour
Person
Régis Wargnier
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther’ Sound Mixer Peter Devlin to Receive CAS Career Achievement Award

Five-time Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin will accept the Cinema Audio Society’s Career Achievement Award during the 59th CAS Awards on March 4 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.  Devlin has worked on more than 70 films and been nominated for Academy Awards for Black Panther, Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon, Transformers, Star Trek (2009) and Pearl Harbor.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: 'Inisherin' Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)Sweden Picks 'Boy From Heaven' as Oscars International Features SelectionAnimation Is Film Festival Announces Competition Lineup He was recently elected as a governor of the Academy...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress

Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind Disney’s Jules Verne-Inspired ‘Strange World’

Disney Animation’s Strange World — for which a new trailer dropped Wednesday — was created to capture the adventure of pulp novels, with inspiration from stories such as Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth as well as King Kong. But it’s ultimately a story about family, director Don Hall (an Oscar winner for Big Hero 6) explained during a press event. Co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen, Strange World follows a family of explorers who find themselves in an uncharted land. Searcher Clade, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, is described as a brilliant family man — who, as a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Motion Pictures#Franco Senegalese#Bfi#British#Super#Cnc#Full Time#Paris Memories#Indochine
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Tom McCarthy Retiring as Kimberly Jimenez Promoted to New Role

After more than three decades at Sony Pictures Entertainment, well known sound vet Tom “Tommy” McCarthy is retiring from his post as executive vp postproduction facilities. With the transition, Kimberly Jimenez has been promoted to senior vp postproduction services. imenez is a 30-year sound vet who joined Sony in 2018, having previously worked in sound at NBC Universal, Soundelux and Todd-AO. “I look forward to seeing Kimberly’s continued leadership and commitment to our best-in-class postproduction team and facilities,” wrote Jon Hookstratten, exec vp administration and operations, in a Thursday staff memo in which he announced the news. More from The Hollywood...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday.  Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Storm Reid Nabs Leading Role in New Line’s ‘The Nun 2’ (Exclusive)

Storm Reid, who appears opposite Zendaya in Euphoria, has nabbed a lead role in The Nun 2, the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit that makes up part of New Line’s collection of horror movies known as The Conjuring Universe. Michael Chaves will direct The Nun 2 following his outing helming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the most recent entry in that horror universe. That film opened at no. 1 at the box office in 2021 and pushed the collective gross of those movies over the $2 billion worldwide mark.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarbie Ferreira Says She's Departing HBO's 'Euphoria'Zendaya Wants...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Releases First Look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in ‘Heart of Stone’

Netflix offered a first look and behind-the-scenes peak at its upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, Jamie Dornan as Parker and Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan. “You know what you signed up for,” a voiceover opens the short clip of the film shared at Netflix’s fan convention Tudum on Saturday. “No friends. No relationships. What we do is too important.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dead to Me' Final Season Gets Premiere Date, First LookJohn Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris Face a Funky Conspiracy in 'They Cloned Tyrone' TrailerNaomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Regret Their...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Previously Anonymous Mario Batali Accuser Goes Public in Discovery+ Documentary

A woman who previously accused celebrity chef Mario Batali of sexual misconduct anonymously has gone on the record for the first time in an upcoming Discovery+ documentary. In Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef, which premieres on the streaming platform Thursday, a former employee of one of Batali’s restaurants, Eva DeVirgilis, accuses Batali of sexually assaulting her in 2005 after taking her to a business he had invested in, The Spotted Pig. According to the documentary, DeVirgilis — a former hostess at West Village restaurant Babbo — previously told some of her story anonymously to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Animation Is Film Festival Announces Competition Lineup

My Father’s Dragon, the next movie from Wolfwalkers animation studio Cartoon Saloon, and Little Nicolas, which last spring won the top prize at Annecy, are among the films named to the competition lineup of the Animation Is Film Festival, which kicks off Oct. 21 in Hollywood. Little Nicolas, helmed by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre, is an animated adaptation of the children’s series by Rene Goscinny and Jean-Jacques Sempe. My Father’s Dragon, helmed by Oscar nominee Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), is based on Ruth Stiles Gannett’s children’s book of the same name and will be released this fall on Netflix.More from The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

BFI Unveils 10-Year Vision to “Advocate for the Value of the Full Breadth of Screen Culture,” Including Video Games and Interactive Work

The BFI has unveiled “Screen Culture 2033,” a 10-year strategy based on a fresh vision for benefitting film, TV and other audiences and industries through its landmark centenary in 2033, including broadening the organization’s focus to “advocate for the value of the full breadth of screen culture, including video games and interactive work,” as well as championing screen culture in school curricula. The charity also detailed a three-year £136 million ($154.2 million) funding plan.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: France Picks 'Saint Omer' as International Feature SubmissionHilary Mantel, British Author of 'Wolf Hall,' Dies at 70Well Go USA Acquires Japanese Crime Thriller...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Illumination Hires Netflix Alum Mike Moon for New Label to Expand Beyond Family Fare

Mike Moon, who spent nearly five years overseeing adult animation at Netflix, is headed to Minions studio Illumination Entertainment. Moon will launch his own label, Moonlight, with the aim of creating projects beyond the family fare Illumination is known for. He will assume the title president of Moonlight, and will serve as senior creative advisor to Illumination, which has a distribution deal with Universal Pictures. More from The Hollywood ReporterBrian Selznick Book 'Big Tree,' Inspired by a Steven Spielberg and Chris Meledandri Idea, Set For Publication in 2023'Super Mario Bros.' Animated Film to Star Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-JoyIllumination Taps Fox...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look at Mads Mikkelsen in Danish Epic ‘The Bastard’

Fantastic Beasts star Mads Mikkelsen appears broody in the first-look image from The Bastard, Mikkelsen’s upcoming Danish-language feature that reteams him with his A Royal Affair director Nikolaj Arcel. The image, released Thursday by The Bastard producer Zentropa, shows Mikkelsen as Captain Ludvig Kahlen, a 17th-century soldier who sets out on an impossible task: to clear and cultivate the wild Jutland heath for the Danish crown. The first shot from the film shows Mikkelsen surrounded by swirling smoke as workers behind him set fire to the heath. Amanda Collin (Raised by Wolves) co-stars. More from The Hollywood ReporterSweden Picks...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sweden Picks ‘Boy From Heaven’ as Oscars International Features Selection

Sweden has selected Boy From Heaven, an Egypt-set political thriller from director Tarik Saleh, as its contender for the 2023 Oscars in the best international feature category. Boy From Heaven premiered in competition in Cannes this year, where it won best screenplay honors for Saleh. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: 'Inisherin' Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)Animation Is Film Festival Announces Competition Lineup'Black Panther' Sound Mixer Peter Devlin to Receive CAS Career Achievement Award Set within Cairo’s historical Al-Azhar mosque and university (though shot largely in Istanbul), Boy From Heaven follows Adam (newcomer Tawfeek...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy