Things are about to get even more difficult for the royal family after the queen's death, but it appears King Charles III is planning big changes for Prince Harry. In case you've been living under a rock, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the headlines after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Sussexes made headlines for the drama surrounding Harry's military uniform, and thanks to their disinvitation from a high profile event before the queen's funeral. In addition, the California royal couple was seated in the second row at the funeral, while Harry's cousins — Peter and Zara Philips — sat with the king. The Telegraph further blasted the new king for the decision about Harry's uniform, with a military expert telling the outlet, "This decision will have been taken at the highest level. There is no other way of looking at it but as a firm put down."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO