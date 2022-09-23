ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, MI

nbc25news.com

Teen charged in 'cutting' incident at Bridgeport High School

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - An 18-year-old old has been charged after allegedly cutting two students at Bridgeport High School. Louie Jerome Miller has been charged on the following according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office:. felonious assault. carrying a concealed weapon. possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone. Miller...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Department responded to a vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured in Flint Township. According to Lt. Vanlente, the crash happened on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit just before 5:00 p.m. on September 24, 2022. Investigators say a black...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

One person dead, another injured in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and another in the hospital following a crash on I-75 at Corunna Road. Flint Township police discovered one person had been thrown from a vehicle when officers responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The initial investigation found that a...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police increasing pay for new recruits

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint Police Department announced increase in pay for new recruits. The department will now pay recruits $15/hour, an increase from $11/hour. The City hopes this will encourage more people to want to become police officers. You can watch the announcement below:. The City of...
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
nbc25news.com

Groundbreaking held for new fire training center in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Fire Training Center. The center will be located on the campus of the Genesee Career Institute (GCI) in Flint. GCI is the county’s career and technical education training center operated by...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI

