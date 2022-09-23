Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Teen charged in 'cutting' incident at Bridgeport High School
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - An 18-year-old old has been charged after allegedly cutting two students at Bridgeport High School. Louie Jerome Miller has been charged on the following according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office:. felonious assault. carrying a concealed weapon. possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone. Miller...
WNEM
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
nbc25news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Department responded to a vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured in Flint Township. According to Lt. Vanlente, the crash happened on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit just before 5:00 p.m. on September 24, 2022. Investigators say a black...
Sheriff: M-6 reopens after crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a crash shut down part of M-6 Saturday night. It has since been reopened.
Flint woman ejected from vehicle, killed in rollover crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Flint woman died after police said she rolled her vehicle multiple times and was later ejected from it. The woman killed in the Saturday, Sept. 24 crash was not immediately identified, according to a Flint Township Police news release. Police responded to a...
abc12.com
One person dead, another injured in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and another in the hospital following a crash on I-75 at Corunna Road. Flint Township police discovered one person had been thrown from a vehicle when officers responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The initial investigation found that a...
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police increasing pay for new recruits
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint Police Department announced increase in pay for new recruits. The department will now pay recruits $15/hour, an increase from $11/hour. The City hopes this will encourage more people to want to become police officers. You can watch the announcement below:. The City of...
Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
nbc25news.com
Groundbreaking held for new fire training center in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Fire Training Center. The center will be located on the campus of the Genesee Career Institute (GCI) in Flint. GCI is the county’s career and technical education training center operated by...
abc12.com
17-Year-old arrested at Mt. Pleasant High School football game for having gun
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 17-year-old is in jail after police arrested him at the Mt. Pleasant High School football game last night. Mt. Pleasant Police say they responded when they were told the teen may have a gun. Police reportedly asked him to step outside of the stadium. After a physical fight with officers, they found the weapon.
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
WNEM
Police: Alcohol suspected in crash where driver was ejected from back window
KOCHVILLE Twp. (WNEM) – Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in a single vehicle crash that led to the driver of the vehicle being ejected from the back window, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept....
Family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie files lawsuit in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of a Flint police captain who was killed in a head-on crash on Elms Road in February is suing the family of the 16-year-old boy who has since been convicted of causing the crash. Tina Birnie, the widow of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who...
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
nbc25news.com
Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Lansing man arrested after police chase
Michigan State Police troopers say they arrested a Lansing man after an attempted traffic stop.
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
