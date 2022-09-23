Read full article on original website
Escanaba City Council receives appraisals for land development projects
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In Escanaba, the city council is closer to an agreement about three large development projects. At a special meeting Monday, the council received appraisals for three properties, a section of land on Escanaba’s waterfront, the former jail and the old chamber of commerce building. The former jail site is owned by Delta County, but there are parcels of land there the city still owns.
Downtown Negaunee to open Social District
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee will be opening a new social gathering spot for residents this Saturday, Oct. 1. The city and its downtown development authority have received approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to create a social district in the downtown area. It will allow licensed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages that can be consumed outside within a “commons area.”
Cities of Negaunee, Houghton receive MEDC funds to revitalize downtown areas
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in the cities of Negaunee or Houghton, expect to see upgrades to your downtown areas in the near future. New lighting, sidewalk upgrades, and streetscape infrastructure and furnishings are just some changes the City of Negaunee will be making as part of its Streetscape Project.
The ‘Hidden Wound’: NMU plants flags, honors victims of Indigenous boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Orange flags are planted on the Northern Michigan University campus as part of Indigenous boarding school recognition efforts this week at the university. Planted yesterday, these 5,000 flags will remain on campus this week to honor the thousands who died on the grounds of Native boarding...
Biggest year ever for ‘Stake the Lake’ fundraiser in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser Saturday in Munising had its biggest year ever, despite a rainy morning. Organized by the Eric R. Beverly Family Foundation, Stake the Lake raises money for Alger County residents battling cancer. The Alger County Chemotherapy and Mammography Program (CHAMP) provides assistance in the form of grants to individuals undergoing treatment for breast and other types of cancer.
Upper Michigan Today takes over Campfire Coffee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take over Campfire Coffee. The downtown Negaunee coffee shop roasts its beans in-house. Owner Ryan Nummela shares a look into the heart of the operation. But roasting coffee isn’t all that Campfire is known for... Nummela...
Marquette Township Fire Department holds open house
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Fire Department held an open house Monday night. It was the public’s chance to see some of the volunteers and all their equipment. There were hot dogs on the grill, tours of the building and equipment and displays of their gear....
Great Lakes Scuba Divers raises money to expand
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Scuba Divers are done cleaning the Marquette harbor and are now looking to expand. The group hosted a fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewery Sunday night. There were bucket raffles with a paddle board as the grand prize. Live music filled the room by the band, The Reveal.
Preparations underway for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Set-up has begun for the 13th annual Haunted Hayride in Marquette. TV6 and the 16 other participating groups started transforming the Marquette County Fairgrounds into the scaregrounds on Sunday. Marquette’s Haunted Hayride president Andi Goriesky talks about the timeline for setting up the 3-day event.
Marquette residents gather at Lower Harbor for Alzheimer’s walk
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s annual walk to end Alzheimer’s took place at Lower Harbor Saturday morning. The walk is the primary fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for Alzheimer’s research, and support for people affected. The Executive Director for Brookridge Heights,...
A look at home listings and pricings in Marquette County with Realtor Stephanie Jones
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones said pricing is starting to become the most important aspect of house hunting and selling. She explained if a house is priced well, and on the market right now, it will get multiple offers. She added this is why it is important to listen to your realtor.
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
Kiwanis Club to host playground fundraiser breakfast Sunday
ISHPEMING/NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the Kiwanis Club in Ishpeming is cooking breakfast to help meet a playground fundraising goal. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Katie Hall at Saint John’s Church in Negaunee. You can expect Italian eggs, hashbrowns and Velodrome coffee as part of the spread.
NMU celebrates homecoming weekend with parade, alumni reception
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildcats returned to downtown Marquette on Friday. This weekend is Northern Michigan University’s homecoming celebration. Festivities began Friday with a Wildcat Welcome, campus walking tours, and an All Alumni Reception. The homecoming parade kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with a homecoming awards show in the Forest Roberts Theater afterward.
9-24-22: NMU Football, Michigan Tech Football, North Central Jets stay undefeated
Tristan Kacynski scofres one of his three touchdows against North Dickinson. Michigan Tech Head Coach Joe Shawhan takes his turn talking to the media. NMU Head Coach Mike Lozier talks about how his team swept Michigan Tech Volleyball. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM UTC. Negaunee girls tennis hosts...
Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County
ONOTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people have minor injuries after their vehicle hit a moose Saturday night in Alger County. According to the Michigan State Police, two people from Illinois were driving on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when they hit a moose.
Huskies Volleyball earns the sweep in Indiana
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Purdue Northwest Friday (Sept. 23) at the Fitness and Recreation Center. The Huskies won 25-15, 25-16, and 25-19 to improve to 8-5 overall and 2-4 in the GLIAC. “We came in energetic and poised and played a good match tonight,...
No injuries reported, pets safe from Marquette Grove Street fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was hurt in a residential fire in Marquette Monday, according to the Marquette City Fire Department. TV6 also confirmed no pets were injured. Around 4:30 p.m. a fire broke out from a furnace in the basement of a home on 711 Grove St. in Marquette. A portion of Grove St. was blocked by police while firefighters extinguished the fire.
Wildcats fall short in Top-25 matchup at Grand Valley State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team played under the lights at Grand Valley State on Friday in a top-25 showdown and despite a valiant effort, came up short. The Wildcats received a red-card halfway through the first half and had to finish the contest a player down. On the road against the No. 7 team in the country, the ‘Cats held strong, but the Lakers were able to break through nearing a minute left in the game for a 2-1 win. GVSU led 1-0 at the break, but Justina L’Esperance evened things up just two minutes into the second half. It was her 7th goal this season. GVSU’s late goal and victory pushes them to first in the GLIAC while the ‘Cats now sit in second. The two teams will meet again in Marquette on October 9.
NMU football takes down POST University ; Homecoming a success
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team hosted the Post University Eagles for homecoming. The Wildcats came out on top with a 42-14 win. The Wildcats won the toss and elected to receive on the opening kickoff. Their opening drive started with a 14-yard rush by Tyshon King, immediately followed by a 14-yard rush by Drake Davis. A few plays later Davis found Benden Sersaw on the left sideline for a 20-yard completion and a first down. In the next play the Wildcats coughed it up and the Eagles recovered and took over. On the Eagles’ first possession of the game, the Wildcat defense imposed their will and forced a 3 and out.
