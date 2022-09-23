MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team played under the lights at Grand Valley State on Friday in a top-25 showdown and despite a valiant effort, came up short. The Wildcats received a red-card halfway through the first half and had to finish the contest a player down. On the road against the No. 7 team in the country, the ‘Cats held strong, but the Lakers were able to break through nearing a minute left in the game for a 2-1 win. GVSU led 1-0 at the break, but Justina L’Esperance evened things up just two minutes into the second half. It was her 7th goal this season. GVSU’s late goal and victory pushes them to first in the GLIAC while the ‘Cats now sit in second. The two teams will meet again in Marquette on October 9.

