Majority reports feeling less safe during Biden presidency: Poll



A majority doesn't feel safe in the country, with 67.9% reporting they feel less safe today than they did two years ago.

The survey included 1,079 respondents, with only 27.1% reporting they feel as safe today as they did two years ago. A slight plurality of likely Democratic voters, 47.8%, reported they felt safe versus only 9.8% of Republican voters reporting the same.

Majorities of men, women, all races, and all age groups reported feeling unsafe. In particular, 90.9% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 24 reported feeling as such.

Seventy percent of Asian Americans, 68.4% of white people, 64.7% of Hispanic Americans, and 58.1% of black people said they feel less safe than they did two years ago.

The FBI aggregated crime data from over 15,000 of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies in 2020, finding that crime had increased since 2017, with 385.5 crimes committed per 100,000 people . Despite the increase, levels have yet to rise to the record set in 2010, which saw 404.5 crimes per 100,000.

Reported robberies in 2022 have already increased by more than 13% to 6,963 robberies so far, according to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a group comprising chiefs of police across U.S. cities. Aggravated assaults increased by almost 3% with 3,975 more reported this year compared to 2021.

This survey had a margin of error of 2.9%