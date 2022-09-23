ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets

NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yankodesign.com

A folding iPhone + more concepts we wish Apple had announced during the keynote

Since its foundation in 1976, Apple has been always been at the peak of modern innovation! And let’s take a moment to appreciate all the awesome products and inspiration Apple has provided us with. The groundbreaking tech giant never fails to surprise us, we always find ourselves biting our nails and squirming with curiosity, whenever Apple announces a new product launch! Their ingenious and mesmerizing designs and design philosophy have inspired and influenced designers all over the world, resulting in some pretty unique Apple-inspired designs! From an Apple game console concept to a folding iPhone we wish Apple had announced during the keynote – these mind-blowing designs are the best of the lot and a dream for every Apple lover. We can’t help but just hope that Apple converts these into a reality soon as well!
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#New Iphone#Motorcycle Crash#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple#Peak Design
Apple Insider

iPhone 15 Pro Max could turn into 'Ultra' in fall 2023 updates

Apple's introduction of the iPhone 14 and Pro models largely consisted of an internal spec bump rather than an overhaul, with little externally different compared to one year prior. For 2023, it is suggested that there could be a lot more visible changes, as well as a new name. In...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy