Photos: Former President Trump rallies supporters for candidates in NC
By Scott Sharpe
The News & Observer
5 days ago
Former President Donald Trump visited North Carolina Friday to build support for Republican candidates for Congress ahead of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.
Speakers for the outdoor event included U.S. Rep. Ted Budd; U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, of the 7th Congressional District; N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson; and Bo Hines, Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District.
Budd is running for U.S. Senate against Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley for the seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr. Hines will face Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Democrat, in November.
Follow coverage of the rally by News & Observer photojournalists Travis Long and Kaitlin McKeown.
For live updates from the rally, follow this story that will be updated during the event.
