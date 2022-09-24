ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Photos: Former President Trump rallies supporters for candidates in NC

By Scott Sharpe
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeiSn_0i7k5qfx00
Former president Donald Trump dances after speaking during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Former President Donald Trump visited North Carolina Friday to build support for Republican candidates for Congress ahead of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

Speakers for the outdoor event included U.S. Rep. Ted Budd; U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, of the 7th Congressional District; N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson; and Bo Hines, Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District.

Budd is running for U.S. Senate against Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley for the seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr. Hines will face Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Democrat, in November.

Follow coverage of the rally by News & Observer photojournalists Travis Long and Kaitlin McKeown.

For live updates from the rally, follow this story that will be updated during the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ra1TZ_0i7k5qfx00
Former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7aIV_0i7k5qfx00
The crowd reacts as former president Donald Trump takes the stage during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHYCf_0i7k5qfx00
Former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EChde_0i7k5qfx00
Former president Donald Trump dances after speaking during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABNot_0i7k5qfx00
Some supporters hold up their index fingers as former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhkNE_0i7k5qfx00
Former president Donald Trump endorses District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrNSx_0i7k5qfx00
Former president Donald Trump endorses District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r32fC_0i7k5qfx00
Former president Donald Trump throws takes the stage during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xx7F9_0i7k5qfx00
The crowd reacts as former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9oIJ_0i7k5qfx00
A person kneels as former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkiRg_0i7k5qfx00
Former president Donald Trump thanks supporters after speaking during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZaSy_0i7k5qfx00
Former president Donald Trump throws takes the stage during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMREF_0i7k5qfx00
Former president Donald Trump dances after speaking during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnLl0_0i7k5qfx00
Duane Schwingel, right, dressed as Uncle Sam, poses for a photo with children as former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYiBS_0i7k5qfx00
People await the arrival of former president Donald Trump during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bG3T_0i7k5qfx00
District 13 U.S. Rep. candidate Bo Hines speaks during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1b8c_0i7k5qfx00
District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd takes the stage during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYO8r_0i7k5qfx00
District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd takes the stage during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUbNO_0i7k5qfx00
District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd takes the leaves the stage during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehoas_0i7k5qfx00
U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd speaks to the crowd during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JkhL_0i7k5qfx00
District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd takes the leaves the stage during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynPlC_0i7k5qfx00
District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd takes the leaves the stage during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLjOe_0i7k5qfx00
District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd takes the leaves the stage during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2nTb_0i7k5qfx00
District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson embrace during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxU93_0i7k5qfx00
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson greets United States Senate candidate Ted Budd during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aap9w_0i7k5qfx00
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks to a crowd at a rally featuring former president Donald Trump on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pw14X_0i7k5qfx00
Supporters cheer as Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhOZJ_0i7k5qfx00
Supporters cheer as Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTM0V_0i7k5qfx00
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnsnD_0i7k5qfx00
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson takes the stage during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMmaD_0i7k5qfx00
District 1 U.S. Rep. Sandy Smith greets the crowd prior to speaking at a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSqqt_0i7k5qfx00
People lift their hands in prayer at the start of a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sG2E6_0i7k5qfx00
Republican U.S.Rep. District 13 candidate Bo Hines signs an autograph prior to a rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fcklq_0i7k5qfx00
A man wears a sombrero prior to a rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtpKA_0i7k5qfx00
Supporters wait to gain entry to a GOP rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KG6vH_0i7k5qfx00
A person wears a hat to support former president Donald Trump prior to the start of a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNEFx_0i7k5qfx00
Micki Larson-Olson dances prior to a rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAnXg_0i7k5qfx00
Supporters wait to gain entry to a GOP rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXlPE_0i7k5qfx00
A person wears a necklace of buttons supporting former president Donald Trump prior to the start of a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmQAG_0i7k5qfx00
A person finds shade under a stars and stripes hat prior to an event held by former president Donald Trump on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiDkS_0i7k5qfx00
People walk past a cardboard cut-out of former president Donald Trump prior to a rally in Wilmington, N.C. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNBO4_0i7k5qfx00
Vendors sell all manner of Trump souvenirs prior to a GOP rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQVvi_0i7k5qfx00
Flags blow in a stiff wind prior to a GOP rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Comments / 2

D. Stauffer
5d ago

Pretty easy to rally supporters when Americans have been disenfranchised by Biden and his Socialist party.

Reply(1)
3
 

