Photos: Former President Trump rallies supporters for candidates in NC

Former president Donald Trump dances after speaking during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Former President Donald Trump visited North Carolina Friday to build support for Republican candidates for Congress ahead of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

Speakers for the outdoor event included U.S. Rep. Ted Budd; U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, of the 7th Congressional District; N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson; and Bo Hines, Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District.

Budd is running for U.S. Senate against Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley for the seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr. Hines will face Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Democrat, in November.

Former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

The crowd reacts as former president Donald Trump takes the stage during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Some supporters hold up their index fingers as former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Former president Donald Trump endorses District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

The crowd reacts as former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

A person kneels as former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Former president Donald Trump thanks supporters after speaking during a rally at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Duane Schwingel, right, dressed as Uncle Sam, poses for a photo with children as former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

People await the arrival of former president Donald Trump during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

District 13 U.S. Rep. candidate Bo Hines speaks during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd takes the stage during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd speaks to the crowd during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

District 13 U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson embrace during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson greets United States Senate candidate Ted Budd during a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks to a crowd at a rally featuring former president Donald Trump on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Supporters cheer as Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson takes the stage during a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

District 1 U.S. Rep. Sandy Smith greets the crowd prior to speaking at a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

People lift their hands in prayer at the start of a rally featuring former president Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Republican U.S.Rep. District 13 candidate Bo Hines signs an autograph prior to a rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

A man wears a sombrero prior to a rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Supporters wait to gain entry to a GOP rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

A person wears a hat to support former president Donald Trump prior to the start of a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Micki Larson-Olson dances prior to a rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Supporters wait to gain entry to a GOP rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

A person wears a necklace of buttons supporting former president Donald Trump prior to the start of a rally at Wilmington International Airport on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

A person finds shade under a stars and stripes hat prior to an event held by former president Donald Trump on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

People walk past a cardboard cut-out of former president Donald Trump prior to a rally in Wilmington, N.C. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Kaitlin McKeown kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Vendors sell all manner of Trump souvenirs prior to a GOP rally featuring former president Donald Trump, at Wilmington International Airport Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com