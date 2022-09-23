ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas restaurant involved in shark fin possession case identified

A case involving the seizure last April of hundreds of shark fins at a Texas seafood restaurant is still pending, but the restaurant’s name has been revealed.

KSAT 12 on Thursday obtained a Texas Parks & Wildlife Department report identifying the establishment as Van’s Restaurant, which for decades has served Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine from its Broadway location in San Antonio.

The report identified Thanh Hein Nguyen, Nga To Van and Van To Van as individuals charged with purchase to transport of shark fins, possession of shark fins for sale, and unlawful sale of aquatic products – Class B misdemeanors.

The case, according to the report, was still pending.

In 2015, Texas became the 10th U.S. state to ban the sale and trade of shark fins as part of a global effort to protect sharks from an unsustainable fishing practice known as shark finning.

The seizure of 381 whole shark fins and 30 pounds of frozen shark fins from a freezer at what was then identified merely as “a local seafood restaurant in San Antonio” occurred April 13.

The fins were reported to be worth about $25,000.

Texas Game Wardens shared the accompanying image showing the “evidence” via Facebook, boasting about the work of Bexar County wardens and a K-9 Team during the compliance inspection.

KSAT 12 on Thursday reached Nguyen by telephone and reported that he has denied all allegations. Efforts to reach the other suspects were unsuccessful.

