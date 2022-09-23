Read full article on original website
From covered parking to decorative elements. $2M state grant to improve section of downtown
A $2 million state grant will help spruce up a portion of downtown Galesburg. The City of Galesburg recently received a $2 million Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets grant to make improvements to Parking Lot H and the 200 block of East Simmons Street. City Engineer Aaron Gavin tells WGIL...
KWQC
Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg. According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction. City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three...
Big work session: New city manager and future for community center on Monday’s agenda
Galesburg Aldermen have a work session planned for Monday night where they likely will hire a new city manager and may provide direction on the future of a community center. Peoria-based Farnsworth Group was hired by the council to create a “master plan” for a new community center.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria fire engine stolen as crews responded to crash
PEORIA, ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed a fire engine was briefly stolen while crews responded to a crash early Saturday morning. Sollberger said while police and fire crews were handling the crash on Moss Avenue, a person approached the fire engine and stole it. That...
No serious charges filed for driver who struck child with a vehicle
Only a minor citation has been given to the Galesburg resident who hit a child with their car near a bus stop last week. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says the driver was issued a ticket for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. After reviewing incident...
aledotimesrecord.com
Disco Fever marks Streaks 2022 Homecoming parade Friday in Galesburg
GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School Homecoming Parade rolled down Main Street under some clouds and a few sprinkles Friday in Galesburg. High School seniors Bobby Estrada and Juniper Schwartzman were named homecoming king and queen. The theme of homecoming is Disco Fever and class floats reflected that with dancing and disco balls.
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
Suspect wanted for questioning after stolen truck is brought to Farm King
Galesburg Police officers on Friday, September 23rd, were dispatched to Farm King in Galesburg for a suspicious truck in the parking lot. Officers discovered the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado had been spray-painted green. The truck’s license plate and VIN number had been painted over – but officers were able to determine the correct numbers. The truck’s catalytic converter and the battery had been removed, the door’s inside panels were stripped, and a big number “3” was spray-painted on the side of the truck. There were also beer cans in the center console. A Farm King employee was familiar with the truck and told police he knew who actually owned the stolen truck and that it was being used in area demolition derbies. Another employee said a male subject brought the truck to Farm King on Monday, and employees actually tried to help him jump-start it. The truck was gone on Tuesday, but then back on Wednesday. Through their investigation, officers checked around at recent demolition derbies and a 19-year-old Cambridge man is wanted for questioning. The truck is commonly seen parked at a home outside of Knoxville. The suspect was attempting to sell the truck while at area demolition derbies. The investigation is ongoing.
aledotimesrecord.com
A new type of modular housing equipped for global warming is being built in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE - A Chillicothe entrepreneur is building affordable housing for the age of global warming. Timothy Tobin, owner of Eagle Companies, has designed a super-efficient steel house that can be dropped on a semi and shipped anywhere. Units are priced at $110,000 for a one-bedroom, and can be combined and stacked to create a larger living space or multi-family housing. Equipped with high-tech construction materials and efficient appliances, the units use very little energy. The addition of solar panels, a $20,000 option, can take inhabitants off the grid.
wvik.org
Moline May Grow South of the Airport
Ryan Hvitlok, Director of Community and Economic Development, says the city must grow so it can continue to provide essential services to its residents. "We want to insure that this is smart growth, growth that is sustainable, both environmentally but also economically. So that we're not just going to grow for growth's sake. We want to insure that where we do grow it's a methodical and well thought-out process."
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
Construction begins on new dental office on East Carl Sandburg Drive
A Galesburg dental practice is seeking more room, better accessibility and increased visibility with a new office building on East Carl Sandburg Drive. Ground was broken this week near the intersection of East Carl Sandburg Drive and North Seminary Street for the future location of Knox Family Dental. Dr. Collin...
ourquadcities.com
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
Male suspects eludes police on a stolen motorcycle
Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 25th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for a male subject on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black and was departing at a high rate of speed westbound on East Main as officers arrived. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to gain speed running numerous stop signs in the process. There was no traffic at the time of the pursuit that eventually made its way to the intersection of Saluda Road and Davis Streets. While trying to make a turn, the driver laid the motorcycle down and began to flee on foot. Police were able to briefly catch up to the suspect as he attempted to jump a fence behind a shed on Saluda Road. Officers deployed a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect then took off through a cornfield. The 2002 Harley Davidson was reported stolen out of Galesburg but had registration for a 2021 Yamaha attached to it. In a pouch on the motorcycle, officers discovered numerous jewelry items and a 2013 class ring for a Texas high school. According to police reports, the jewelry items were most likely stolen. Officers are still in the process of collecting security video from Beck’s and the area and the investigation is ongoing.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
Gerald Smith hired as Galesburg City Manager in divided vote
Galesburg aldermen on Monday approved the hire of a new City manager as a part of a work session but the council was divided. Gerald Smith was not present at the meeting but is expected to start work in the next 30 to 45 days. Larry Cox, Bradley Hix, Wayne...
1043theparty.com
Student With Gun Seen Entering Moline Middle School
Student With Gun Seen Entering Moline Middle School. (Moline, IL) — No one is hurt after a student was seen entering John Deere Middle School in Moline with a gun. The incident was reported yesterday to a School Resource Officer and the school was placed on lockdown. The SRO located the student, who was found to be in possession of a BB gun. An investigation is ongoing.
25newsnow.com
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmington Property Lured Many Across Illinois and Beyond
(NBC Chicago) - It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, and 30-minute drive from Peoria, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farmland, online advertisements for the vacation rental showed...
1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona
COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
