KTVL

Student test scores lower post pandemic

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — New numbers from the Oregon Department of Education show students are struggling. ODE released an assessment Thursday showing lower test scores from schools across the state. KVAL dug into the numbers for some of our local districts. Lane County is seeing student scores plummet post-pandemic....
LANE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

State officials: Wetting rain event needed to end fire season

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are closing in on the first weekend of fall, but fire season is still in effect. When can we expect it to wrap up? According to fire experts, that's up to Mother Nature. The meteorological term is called 'wetting rain.' It's when we have a...
OREGON STATE

