In the Venn diagram of affordability, quality, and style, the Timex Marlin hits dead-center every time. Released in the 1960s and re-released, more or less unchanged, in 2017, it's that exceptionally rare sub-$200 watch that can easily go face-to-face, as it were, with counterparts that sell for thousands more. In the years since its much-hyped re-release, that first 34mm hand-wound Marlin has been joined by a steady stream of new Marlin re-editions featuring bigger cases, automatic movements, and one incredible Beagle Scout Snoopy riff, among many others. Fortunately, the brand's latest drop, equipped with a moss-hued dial, proves Timex is nowhere near out of ideas (or archival inspo). Better still, its green dial is right on the money in 2022.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO