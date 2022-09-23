Read full article on original website
This Souped-Up Vitamix Blender is 36% Off Right Now (And 8 More Awesome Gear Deals)
If you've ever dreamed of owning a fancy blender, you've probably had your sights set on a Vitamix. For a lot of people, the only thing holding them back from shelling out for one is the sticker shock. The chef-beloved, foodie-coveted blenders tend to run into the hundreds of dollars (a registry-level investment), which is a lot of money to spend for even the tastiest morning smoothies. Still, occasionally you'll find some deals to sweeten the price point, like the one going on today.
Apple's AirPods Pros Are Cheap As Hell Right Now (Plus 8 More Epic Gear Deals We Like)
Apple's Far Out event last week saw the brand lift the curtain on some impressive new goodies, including the iPhone 14 Pro, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the second-generation AirPods Pro. To make room for all the new stuff, you can find a lot of the older models on sale, like the first-generation AirPods Pro, which are marked down from $249 to $180. Considering the new AirPods retail for $249, we can't imagine their predecessor will go back up to full price any time soon. So while everyone's trying to scoop up the cool new thing, you can scoop the cool “old” thing for $69 off—and you don't have to wait on a super-long line at the Apple store to do it.
The Latest Timex Marlin Is a ‘60s Classic With a Very 2022 Twist
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the Venn diagram of affordability, quality, and style, the Timex Marlin hits dead-center every time. Released in the 1960s and re-released, more or less unchanged, in 2017, it’s that exceptionally rare sub-$200 watch that can easily go face-to-face, as it were, with counterparts that sell for thousands more. In the years since its much-hyped re-release, that first 34mm hand-wound Marlin has been joined by a steady stream of new Marlin re-editions featuring bigger cases, automatic movements, and one incredible Beagle Scout Snoopy riff, among many others. Fortunately, the brand’s latest drop, equipped with a moss-hued dial, proves Timex is nowhere near out of ideas (or archival inspo). Better still, its green dial is right on the money in 2022.
Sonos' New Mini Subwoofer Brings Beefy Bass at a Cool $429
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For over a decade, if you wanted to add some serious bass to complement your Sonos home theater setup—like, say, you really wanted to amplify the low grumbling of a dragon in House of the Dragon—you had to get the Sonos Sub. Did it offer some of the best low frequencies we've ever heard? Yes, but it also cost a steep $749.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Ways to Style a Vintage T-Shirt | GQ Recommends
A good vintage t-shirt can spark up some wild conversations and pairs well with just about anything. The GQ staff knows exactly how to pair an Insane Clown Posse tee and a white button-down when throwing together an office-friendly fit. From where to source them to how to wear them, here are eight different ways to style a vintage tee according to GQ staffers. Director - Lizzy Halberstadt Director of Photography - Cole Evelev Editor - Gerard Zarra Internal Talent - Eileen Cartter, Chris Cohen, Haley Gilbreath, Yang-Yi Goh, Avidan Grossman, Doug Guida, Gerald Ortiz, Melissa Yang Senior Producer - Lizzy Halberstadt Associate Producer - Camille Ramos Production Manager - James Pipitone Production Coordinator - Jamal Colvin Camera Operator - Bradley Wickham Audio Engineer - Sean Paulsen Production Assistant - Griffin Garnett Post Production Supervisor - Rachael Knight Supervising Editor - Rob Lombardi.
The Final Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Collection Drops Today
Yeezy Gap, the momentous and frequently volatile apparel partnership between the Gap and Kanye “Ye” West, dissolved last week, just two years into the decade-long deal Ye and the mall retailer signed back in 2020. In a statement sent to employees last week, Gap CEO Mark Breitbard assured...
The Apple Watch Gets a Crucial Co-Sign
Anyone who follows John Mayer on Instagram is accustomed to seeing watches on his feed. Typically, they are very nice, very exclusive watches: Rolex “Rainbow” Daytonas, the new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with gems set in a design that mimics an equalizer, one of Patek Philippe's impossible-to-find sport watches. But he shared an unexpected message on Wednesday.
