wlds.com
Auburn Dump Truck Driver Sentenced For 2020 DUI Crash That Killed Woman
An Auburn man who struck and killed a woman outside the Casey’s in Auburn in the summer of 2020 and later pled guilty to 3 counts of driving under the influence of drugs was sentenced in Sangamon County Court last week. 45 year old Bennie L. Jackson of Auburn...
wlds.com
Stolen Car from Sangamon Found Abandonded in Middle of Jacksonville Street
Jacksonville Police recovered stolen property after investigating a traffic hazard Friday morning. According to a police report, a Jacksonville Police officer was dispatched for a report of an unoccupied or abandoned motor vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway at the railroad underpass on Routt Street just before 7:00 am Friday.
Three dead in Whiteside County crash
Three people from Whiteside County are dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Rock Falls last night, according to a release from Sheriff John Booker. Whiteside County deputies were called to Prophetstown Road near Gaulrapp Road in Rock Falls in response to a single vehicle traffic crash. After an investigation, it was determined that […]
WAND TV
Somonauk man killed in Montgomery Co. crash identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified a man who died in a Montgomery County crash Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 55 around 1 p.m. near mile marker 75. Frank Amendola, 67, of Somonauk, Illinois was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. after being rushed...
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
wmay.com
Two Hurt In Crash Near Weekend Car Show
Two people are hurt after a crash near this weekend’s Route 66 Mother Road Festival downtown. Fire crews were called to 5th and Jackson just after 5:30 Saturday evening for a report of a possible extrication. Witnesses indicated that a vehicle that reportedly was just leaving the car show display area crashed into a parked vehicle. Two people were taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police respond to false active shooter report at high school homecoming
FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities in Livingston County responded to a 911 call about an active shooter at a Homecoming on Saturday Night. Fairbury police responded at around 10:20p after a 911 call came in to dispatch stating there was an active shooter with two fatalities at the Prairie Central High School homecoming. Within two […]
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: SUNDAY 7:30 AM: Two men killed in Grundy County bar shooting
No arrests in a shooting that killed two men at a Grundy County bar early Saturday. County Sheriff Ken Briley issued a statement late Saturday. Briley said the gunfire occurred in a pavilion at Gipper's Sports Club around 12:30am in Coal City. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan identified the dead...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of a Possible Death Investigation On The West Side
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
1 woman killed, 3 others critically injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead and three other people are critically injured following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash, in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Kia Forte. A 35-year-old female woman, who has since been identified as Whitley McMiller of South Holland, was riding in the Toyota and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where she was pronounced dead. A 64-year-old woman was also transported to U of C in critical condition. A 69-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to Northwestern Hospital also in critical condition, according to fire officials. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
nypressnews.com
Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday. ISP...
Illinois Couple Busted With $116,000 & $250,000 Worth Of Drugs
Police in Illinois make a huge drug bust that included hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs and cash. Illinois Couple Deals Drugs And Gets Busted Together. A couple in Woodstock, Illinois gets arrested during a drug bust. What is the old saying, a couple that deals drugs together gets busted together? Isn't that the key to a successful relationship?
wcsjnews.com
Names of Gippers Shooting Victims Released, Incident Remains Under Investigation
Two people were killed in a shooting that occurred at Gippers in Grundy County. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley explained what happened. Briley said the Will-Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force was called to the scene. Your browser does not support the audio element. Briley said more than 50 that...
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
wlds.com
Construction Truck Found On Fire on I-72, Linked to Copper Theft from Local Construction Company
Local authorities are looking for the identities of a man who stole a truck and trailer from a local construction company and then set it on fire and left it to burn. According to a Facebook post from the Henson Robinson Company, a man broke into their lot in the 3500 block of Great Northern Avenue in Springfield and took copper pipe and fittings along with a Petersburg Plumbing and Excavating truck and Trotter trailer between 10pm and 1am.
