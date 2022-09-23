Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar softens after rally but Asian stocks struggle to recover
The dollar lost a little of its strength Tuesday after starting the week by surging against major peers, including a record high versus the pound, though equity traders struggled to claw back recent losses owing to recession fears. Oil prices edged slightly higher, though both contracts remain wedged at their lowest levels since January owing to the stronger dollar and worries about demand caused by the expected recession.
Comments / 0