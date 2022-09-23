2 in High Point charged with intent to sell ecstasy out of a home: HPPD

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — 2 people in High Point are facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant, according to the High Point Police Department.

At 9:43 a.m. on Thursday, members of the HPPD’s Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 200 block of Herbert Place after getting a tip that a person was selling drugs out of the home.

During the search, officers say they found 78.5 MDMA ecstasy tablets, four grams of marijuana, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,900 in cash.

Police say that two people were inside the home, Sultan O. Divens, 43, of High Point, and Shacora S. McKiver, 32, of High Point. Both would be arrested.

Divens is being charged with the following:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver MDMA ecstasy

Felony maintaining a dwelling for drug activity

Simple possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Divens was taken to the Guilford County Jail and received a $25,000 secured bond.

As for McKiver, she is being charged with the following:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver MDMA ecstasy

Simple possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

McKiver was taken to the Guilford County Jail as well and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.

The HPPD SWAT Team and Vice Narcotics Unit assisted with the execution of the search warrant.

