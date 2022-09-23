Ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has activated the state's Operations Center. In a media release, Kemp ordered the center to begin operation Monday as the state prepares for any potential impact from Ian later in the week. As of Monday morning, much of Georgia remains in the forecast cone with strong wind, torrential rain, and tornadoes all possible by week's end.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO