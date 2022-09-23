ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine visits Apollo students preparing for future

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytaIC_0i7k4J1X00
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stops at Apollo Career Center as he tours career and technical centers across Ohio. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Ohio is well known for its buckeyes, cardinals and its innovation in technology. As businesses make their way to the state of Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine (R) made his way across Ohio to engage with the future of technology: students. DeWine is touring Ohio’s technical and career centers as young adults prepare for new beginnings.

DeWine was also joined by Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) and Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp (R-Lima). He has visited Fairfield County Workforce Center, Pickaway-Ross CTC, Buckeye Career Center and Stebbins High School.

The Ohio governor applauded Apollo for their dedication to preparing young adults for their careers.

“Apollo is doing a great job,” said DeWine. “They are putting kids in programs with a great demand for that particular job. The exciting thing for me coming here is talking to the students. We are in a time where we are creating more jobs than we have people to fill them. It is important to make sure we do not leave anyone behind. So that every child and student has a pathway, whether college or a trade. We want them to find something they really like to do.”

Apollo Career Center Superintendant Keith Horner weighed in on Friday’s visit.

“I think we are being responsive to our community in terms of trying to meet the demands of the employers,” said Horner. “Each program that he saw are programs that are relatively new. Each program was instituted because we are hearing about the need from employers. I appreciate hearing career tech is a viable option. We want children to go to college if that is their path but we also want kids to know that there is no lesser path. You can go and get a great job without choosing to go to college.”

In the up and coming election, DeWine will be running against former Mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley (D). In recent news, DeWine has not accepted an invitation to debate Whaley before the election. DeWine addressed the debate.

“I don’t think any Governor has had more press conferences than I have or been more accessible to the public or news,” said DeWine. “I will be with her at several editorial boards. It will be broadcast or at least put on the internet. People will have the opportunity to listen to our answers. There is ample opportunity for people to compare us.”

Community Policy