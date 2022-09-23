ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

wgxa.tv

Monroe County Deputies looking for escaped inmate

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has issued a lookout for Robert Jenkins, who escaped from a Department of Corrections work detail. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Jenkins, from Columbus, was on a city work detail when deputies say he stole a white Ford F150 with the City of Forsyth Seal on the side.
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
valdostatoday.com

Bibb Co. man arrested for attempting to flee and shooting at police

MACON – Bibb County deputies were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a short vehicle pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. No one was injured in the incident.
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. • Angie Jo Balderas, 42, Assembly...
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
wgxa.tv

Three arrested after over $550K in stolen checks recovered in Twiggs

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A routine traffic stop in Twiggs County turned into a search, revealing over half a million dollars in stolen checks. Chief Deputy Long with the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office tells WGXA that a deputy pulled over a silver Dodge Charger for speeding and illegal window tint on I-16 back on September 6th.
FOX 28 Spokane

Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy is going back to court after a federal judge ruled that a Georgia county illegally denied her gender reassignment surgery. Trial proceedings were scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Macon, where Sgt. Anna Lange is seeking monetary damages from Houston County as well as repayment for more than $10,000 in medical bills the deputy paid out of her own pocket. Lange is a transgender woman who sued Houston County after it refused to pay for her prescribed gender reassignment surgery beginning in 2018. Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county had violated Lange’s civil rights. But he ordered a jury trial to decide whether the county must pay damages.
Newnan Times-Herald

Man in custody after high-speed pursuit through Newnan

A man is in custody after a police chase that reached speeds over 100 mph through downtown Newnan. The incident occurred Monday morning when the suspect was being pursued by authorities in South Fulton county. The chase entered Coweta County, and members from the Newnan Police Department and Coweta County...
fox5atlanta.com

Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DECATUR, GA

