wgxa.tv
Monroe County Deputies looking for escaped inmate
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has issued a lookout for Robert Jenkins, who escaped from a Department of Corrections work detail. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Jenkins, from Columbus, was on a city work detail when deputies say he stole a white Ford F150 with the City of Forsyth Seal on the side.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
valdostatoday.com
Bibb Co. man arrested for attempting to flee and shooting at police
MACON – Bibb County deputies were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a short vehicle pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. No one was injured in the incident.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. • Angie Jo Balderas, 42, Assembly...
Sheriff: Athens woman last seen in store before being found dead in NE Georgia
The day before a Clarke County woman was found dead in northeast Georgia earlier this month, she was seen buying several...
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy gone nearly a week
DULUTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Sean Ayling was last seen Wednesday, September 21 walking on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The Duluth Police Department posted a notice about his disappearance Sunday night...
Photo of person of interest in killing of 13-year-old confirmed by DeKalb County Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a person of interest in the death of a 13-year-old last week. Police have not offered a name of the individual they are searching for but confirmed his picture with 11Alive. They are asking anyone with...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
wgxa.tv
Three arrested after over $550K in stolen checks recovered in Twiggs
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A routine traffic stop in Twiggs County turned into a search, revealing over half a million dollars in stolen checks. Chief Deputy Long with the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office tells WGXA that a deputy pulled over a silver Dodge Charger for speeding and illegal window tint on I-16 back on September 6th.
FOX 28 Spokane
Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy is going back to court after a federal judge ruled that a Georgia county illegally denied her gender reassignment surgery. Trial proceedings were scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Macon, where Sgt. Anna Lange is seeking monetary damages from Houston County as well as repayment for more than $10,000 in medical bills the deputy paid out of her own pocket. Lange is a transgender woman who sued Houston County after it refused to pay for her prescribed gender reassignment surgery beginning in 2018. Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county had violated Lange’s civil rights. But he ordered a jury trial to decide whether the county must pay damages.
3 men sentenced for conspiring to distribute meth at Georgia state prison
MACON, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle District of Georgia has announced the sentencing of three Georgia men for their role in attempting to distribute methamphetamine at the Macon State Prison. According to the release, on Sept. 2, 2019, Demarea Demond Carey, 28, was driving a...
Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments
DeKalb County police are investigating Monday after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex.
Newnan Times-Herald
Man in custody after high-speed pursuit through Newnan
A man is in custody after a police chase that reached speeds over 100 mph through downtown Newnan. The incident occurred Monday morning when the suspect was being pursued by authorities in South Fulton county. The chase entered Coweta County, and members from the Newnan Police Department and Coweta County...
2 men shot to death at Gwinnett County apartment complex; shooters still on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said two men were shot and killed at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Parc 1695 apartments around 11 p.m. When...
The Citizen Online
As woman tells police boyfriend stole keys and phone, he runs but not far enough
A new Peachtree City resident may not be spending much time in the city after being arrested on felony theft and other charges following an incident in which he stole his girlfriend’s car keys and cell phone and was soon nabbed by police after fleeing the scene. Martavaous Travis...
fox5atlanta.com
Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
VIDEO: Woman drives wrong way down busy highway, right in front of Duluth Police Department
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is facing charges after driving the wrong way on Buford Hwy. in Gwinnett County. Duluth Police say the 23-year-old went right by the Duluth Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Department posted the video on Facebook.
