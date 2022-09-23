Read full article on original website
KTVL
Hikes with Holden: The trail with a big imprint
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Located about an hour west of Grants Pass is Babyfoot Lake, but I promise you, it'll leave a big imprint after you visit. The drive to the trailhead is half the fun, you start on Redwood Highway turn at Eight-Dollar Mountain and eventually find yourself driving through a narrow bridge that leads to miles of (you guessed it) windy forest service roads.
KDRV
Jackson County & City of Medford looking for community response on wildfire smoke
MEDFORD, Ore-- With wildfire smoke now a common occurrence in Southern Oregon, Jackson County and the City of Medford want to hear about how wildfire and prescribed fire smoke is impacting the Jackson County community. According to Jackson County's website, officials are hoping to gather community input through the "Jackson...
kqennewsradio.com
COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
KTVL
Rogue Valley Farm 2 School is hosting a concert to promote farming education
MEDFORD — Passing down the education of farming and the importance of fresh produce is what Rogue Valley Farm 2 School prides itself on. The organization has decided to expand its outreach and host events on partnership farms to keep raising awareness of nutrition. “Students are also learning skills...
KDRV
Hazardous materials drop-off day left explosives to manage in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A hazardous material drop-off day in Grants Pass left some potentially very hazardous material today: an explosive hazard. Grants Pass Fire/Rescue (GPFR) says a pound container of toxic material dropped off at Southern Oregon Sanitation turned out to be "an explosive hazard." It says the drop-off...
KTVL
Blackwell Road in Central Point closed this weekend
CENTRAL POINT — Oregon 140 east of Interstate 5 will close to all traffic from Dean Creek Road north to the Blackwell Road Gold Hill turnoff for the completion of a 10 million-dollar road construction project. The closure will last from Friday, September 23 at 6:00 pm until Monday...
KTVL
Ashland Food Project in need of donors after seeing a continued decline
ASHLAND — Inflation has taken its toll on nonprofit programs throughout the nation. Locally, Ashland Food Project lost a total of 1,200 donors over the last three years, with fears that a decline in donors might continue. Ashland Food Project was founded 13 years ago, the way that it...
KDRV
FireWatch: Firefighters hawkish about Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's incident command says an unexpected rescue happened at the Incident Command Post (ICP) this week. It says as fire suppression operations slow, its remaining crews are vigilant about their duty, such as Operations Section Chief Jesse Blair. It says yesterday while Blair was leaving...
KTVL
Fire crews in Grants Pass find explosive hazardous materials at annual waste drop-off day
GRANTS PASS — Fire crews in Grants Pass found explosive hazardous materials which were dropped off at Southern Oregon Sanitation during the annual Hazardous Materials drop-off day. The annual event allows residents to drop off up to one cubic yard of Household Hazardous Waste like old cleaning supplies, pesticides,...
KTVL
Rise Up Siskiyou, Montague hosts its annual hot air balloon festival
MONTAGUE — Living in a small community has never stopped the City of Montague from showing the rest of Siskiyou County that they are present and will always help their neighbors. Montague is hosting its annual hot air balloon festival and this year is the first year since 2018 that it was able to have it this big and include hot air balloons, a car show, and a parade.
kptv.com
13 malnourished dogs rescued from Grants Pass boarding business
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth...
clayconews.com
UPDATE: Officer involved Shooting Investigation regarding Grants Pass Police Department in Josephine County, Oregon
GRANTS PASS, OR - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot...
clayconews.com
CALIFORNIA RESIDENT KILLED IN FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 199 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 199 near milepost 38. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford pickup, operated by an adult male...
Government Technology
Medford, Ore., Police Launch New Drone Response Team
(TNS) — A new team of certified drone operators will give Medford police eyes in the sky, helping them with everything from crime scene reconstruction to tracking suspects on the run. Medford's new Drone Response Team is composed of three officers who have obtained the required Federal Aviation Administration...
klcc.org
Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point
At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
KTVL
Smokey bear balloon flies as a fire prevention icon
Montague , CALIF. — It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a bear? The Montague Balloon Fest is back for the first time since 2018, and so is its friend Smokey Bear. Smokey bear has made an appearance, but its rather cute face has a very impactful meaning. The...
clayconews.com
THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
kpic
Rare white hawk found near Rum Creek fire
MERLIN — Fires can often displace and even injure wildlife miles from the blaze's actual footprint, as demonstrated by a truly remarkable encounter between the Rum Creek fire's firefighting commander and a rare, white-feathered Red Tailed hawk. The hawk was rescued after showing signs of distress and taken to...
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police seize over 2 tons of illegal marijuana, 13 guns in Jackson County bust
PROSPECT, Ore. — Oregon State Police seized more than 4,000 pounds of illegal marijuana while searching two Jackson County properties last Thursday. The agency’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team worked with other law enforcement to serve the two search warrants at a warehouse and a separate property in Prospect, Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
