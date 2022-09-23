ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

KTVL

Hikes with Holden: The trail with a big imprint

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Located about an hour west of Grants Pass is Babyfoot Lake, but I promise you, it'll leave a big imprint after you visit. The drive to the trailhead is half the fun, you start on Redwood Highway turn at Eight-Dollar Mountain and eventually find yourself driving through a narrow bridge that leads to miles of (you guessed it) windy forest service roads.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS

The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
Josephine County, OR
Government
County
Josephine County, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Rogue River, OR
Local
Oregon Government
KTVL

Blackwell Road in Central Point closed this weekend

CENTRAL POINT — Oregon 140 east of Interstate 5 will close to all traffic from Dean Creek Road north to the Blackwell Road Gold Hill turnoff for the completion of a 10 million-dollar road construction project. The closure will last from Friday, September 23 at 6:00 pm until Monday...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Firefighters hawkish about Rum Creek Fire

MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's incident command says an unexpected rescue happened at the Incident Command Post (ICP) this week. It says as fire suppression operations slow, its remaining crews are vigilant about their duty, such as Operations Section Chief Jesse Blair. It says yesterday while Blair was leaving...
MERLIN, OR
KTVL

Rise Up Siskiyou, Montague hosts its annual hot air balloon festival

MONTAGUE — Living in a small community has never stopped the City of Montague from showing the rest of Siskiyou County that they are present and will always help their neighbors. Montague is hosting its annual hot air balloon festival and this year is the first year since 2018 that it was able to have it this big and include hot air balloons, a car show, and a parade.
MONTAGUE, CA
kptv.com

13 malnourished dogs rescued from Grants Pass boarding business

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth...
GRANTS PASS, OR
News Break
Politics
Government Technology

Medford, Ore., Police Launch New Drone Response Team

(TNS) — A new team of certified drone operators will give Medford police eyes in the sky, helping them with everything from crime scene reconstruction to tracking suspects on the run. Medford's new Drone Response Team is composed of three officers who have obtained the required Federal Aviation Administration...
MEDFORD, OR
klcc.org

Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point

At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Smokey bear balloon flies as a fire prevention icon

Montague , CALIF. — It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a bear? The Montague Balloon Fest is back for the first time since 2018, and so is its friend Smokey Bear. Smokey bear has made an appearance, but its rather cute face has a very impactful meaning. The...
MONTAGUE, CA
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Rare white hawk found near Rum Creek fire

MERLIN — Fires can often displace and even injure wildlife miles from the blaze's actual footprint, as demonstrated by a truly remarkable encounter between the Rum Creek fire's firefighting commander and a rare, white-feathered Red Tailed hawk. The hawk was rescued after showing signs of distress and taken to...
MERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

