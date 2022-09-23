The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.

