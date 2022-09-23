ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Exhibit claiming to show Banksy art works is coming to Tampa

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JP5Ud_0i7k3v1A00
A screenshot from the website for the exhibit "Banksyland," which claims to show Banksy works. It's coming to Tampa in November. [ banksyland.com ]

What’s the deal with the “Banksyland” exhibition coming to Tampa that’s being advertised on social media?

We know it’s not authorized by pseudonymous street artist Banksy — the exhibition’s website sports the tagline “Banksy: Unauthorised. Uncensored. Unmasked.”

And exhibitions specifically like this are addressed on Banksy’s website:

I see a new exhibition of Banksy work has just opened, is it authorised?

Nope. Banksy has NOTHING to do with any of the current or recent exhibitions and they are nothing like a genuine Banksy show. They might be crap so please don’t come to us for a refund.

Based in England, Banksy’s anti-authority street art has become a global phenomenon. Banksy started out as a graffiti artist, and is also an activist and film maker. That the artist has managed to keep his identity unknown is astounding.

Despite criticisms of the art establishment, Banksy has been embraced by it. In 2018, his painting “Girl with Balloon” partially self-shredded moments after it was sold for $1.4 million at an auction at Sotheby’s. Ironically, that work now titled “Love Is in the Bin” was resold by the auction house for a whopping $25.4 million last year.

Yet Banksy keeps a tight reign over the sale and authentication of his works, as there are many fakes. Works that he’s left in the streets are often taken.

The “Banksyland” website only provides a brief description of the show, which is set to come to Tampa Nov. 18-20: “”Banksyland” is an international touring exhibition that immerses audiences in the works of the world’s most infamous and elusive artist: BANKSY. The first ever Tampa exhibit features more than 80 pieces and installations; including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations in a secret downtown Tampa location (ticket holders will receive event location 1-2 weeks before event opening).”

Why the location is a secret is one burning question. For $29 (or $59 for a VIP experience, which includes all-day access, an audio tour and a limited edition hand-screened exhibition poster), people will want to know where they’re going.

The exhibition’s tour debuted in Portland, Oregon, in May. Elle Miller, curator of “Banksyland,” told the online publication Oregon ArtsWatch at that time that she hadn’t secured venues in the rest of the cities, which may shed light on why the locations are kept “secret.”

A review of the stop in Austin, Texas, in Sightlines, an independent online arts and culture magazine, bears the headline: “‘Banksyland’ capitalizes on Banksy’s anti-capitalist message.” The author writes that it “positively groans with irony.”

The “Banksyland” website says the exhibition is produced by One Thousand Ways, an “international experiential arts company specializing in innovative immersive events.”

The Seattle Times reported in May on two unauthorized Banksy exhibitions that are making the rounds, including “Banksyland”. It also said that Miller is the creator of One Thousand Ways, which was established to start the “Banksyland” show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0i7k3v1A00

Miller told The Seattle Times that she’d originally conceived of One Thousand Ways as a non-profit organization, with the idea of donating a portion of the proceeds to arts organizations. It ended up being an LLC.

Around that time, on the “Banksyland” website, visitors could support the organization Americans for the Arts — whose logo was featured there — by adding an additional $5 to their ticket purchases.

But a spokesperson from Americans for the Arts told The Seattle Times that the organization didn’t have a relationship with “Banksyland.” Miller acknowledged that but said she still intended to donate the money to the group and to local arts organizations.

Now, the Americans for the Arts logo does not appear on the “Banksyland” website, nor does any suggestion of donating to other organizations.

An interview request emailed to the Banksyland website went unanswered.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Tampa Pride on the River 2022

It's not really the end of summer until Pride on the River takes over the Hillsborough for a Saturday afternoon. Last weekend's annual party featured dozens of boats, a Riverside Festival at Armature Works, and of course, top notch drag performers.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

What Happened To The Water Ya’ll

What Happened To The Water Ya’ll? I took this picture Saturday Morning at local Walmart. No more water in stock. Also saw same empty water shelves at our Winn Dixie too. The folks at Walmart immediately put up signs limiting customers to “2 cases only” please? When a storm approaches it happens every single time. Take note. During Hurricane season, we keep a MINIMUM of 4 to 5 cases of water in stock at home. So, we weren’t shopping for water this time. Why? Experience.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Miami

TS Ian: Tampa readies for storm

Friends Felicia Livengood, 29, and Victoria Colson, 31, fill sandbags along with hundreds of other Tampa, residents that waited for over 2 hours at Himes Avenue Complex to fill their 10 free sandbags on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP) People make sandbags at MacFarlane Park, one of the city of Tampa's three sandbag sites, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Victoria Colson, 31, of Tampa loads sandbags into her truck along with other Tampa residents who waited for over...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
995qyk.com

Everybody Deserves A Second Chance

Everybody deserves a second chance, right? Pete called us up during our Second Date Update this morning to tell us about his date with Sadie. Pete met Sadie at The Local in Oldsmar and really hit it off. He went there with some friends and she was there with her friends, but they “locked eyes” during the night.
OLDSMAR, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations

As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #10: Hurricane-Related Service Closures in Pinellas

City Facilities: Closed at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Stetson: Tuesday-Thursday (Sept. 27-29) No in-person classes or events. Updates: Stetson College of Law’s website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages. St. Pete. Bay Pines VA: Sept. 26-29, possibly longer. This includes in-person appointments, procedures, and emergencies. The North Pinellas...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa and St. Petersburg are in the path of Hurricane Ian, which will approach the area sometime during the day on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the coast. Hurricane warnings are in effect from around Port Charlotte north past Clearwater, including Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota. The hurricane center warned of ...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

Zina is a black-and-white female terrier mix of unknown age. Her owner moved and left her with someone who is unable to care for her. She is super friendly, affectionate and looking for a loving home. She enjoys running, playing outside and taking long walks. A meet-and-greet is recommended if you have another dog in your home. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Works#Graffiti Art#Art Exhibitions#Street Art#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sotheby
fox13news.com

Brothers bring a slice of Italy to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new market is bringing Italian delicacies to St. Petersburg. DeCosmo Italian Market is a dream come true for brothers Steven, Vincenzo, and Paul DeCosmo. "Throughout our lives, our family has always welcomed everyone to come and have a meal, regardless of if it was neighbors,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hate should not be a Christian value | Letters

The story quoted someone as saying, “What’s important is a place where we don’t have to say what women and Jews tell us to.” The article also said the number of antisemitic incidents like harassment and vandalism rose 50% in Florida last year. I would like to remind the so-called Christian nationalists of two things.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
insideradio.com

Gulf Coast Stations Prepare For Hurricane Ian.

Beasley Media Group radio stations are preparing for Hurricane Ian and its effect on the company’s corporate home state of Florida. In Ft. Myers, which is located on the coast of the lower Gulf of Mexico where the storm is on track to enter, Beasley stations aired updates from WBBH-TV once an hour throughout Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday, local coverage will include hourly updates throughout the day. From midnight Tuesday until 6pm, Beasley Media Group stations will air pre-recorded updates twice an hour ahead of each commercial stopset.
TAMPA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg

A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Live updates: Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, Tampa Bay

Floridians woke up Monday to Hurricane Ian, a storm that is expected to quickly strengthen to a major hurricane as it bears down on the state. The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning placed Tampa Bay under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch. Tampa Bay remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about Ian’s path.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Preparing your home for a possible disaster

TAMPA, Fla. — Once a disaster hits, the long process of recovery begins. The No. 1 thing people want is to be back in their home, but sometimes that's not possible right away. SBP is a disaster recovery nonprofit company created after Katrina hit New Orleans. The founders saw...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
77K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy