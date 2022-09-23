Read full article on original website
Red and Black
The William tenants and their families speak out
On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Folk music community pays tribute to Art Rosenbaum at North Georgia Folk Festival
This Saturday, the North Georgia Folk Festival held its 37th annual event at Sandy Creek Park in Athens, Georgia. The day-long event included performances from various local folk artists as well as vendors. The event also served as an opportunity to honor Art Rosenbaum, the late University of Georgia professor and internationally renowned artist, who passed away at the beginning of September. Friends and colleagues of Rosenbaum shared stories and songs, speaking highly of his kindness and inclusivity to all.
WGMD Radio
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier remembered as beloved matriarch ‘filled with joy and beauty’
Georgia real estate office manager Debbie Collier’s son is speaking out for the first time after his mother’s shocking death earlier this month, as investigators race to find a suspect. Jeffrey Bearden, Collier’s son, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that his mother was the kindest, greatest influence...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart updates Javon Bullard's status as details emerge about his arrest
Kirby Smart said Georgia would handle Javon Bullard’s status internally after the defensive back was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI and other traffic-related charges. “Disappointed in Javon, hate it for him, got a wonderful family,” Smart said. “But made poor decisions and it’ll be dealt with internally.”
Stacey Halstead regains control of her Facebook page
The mother of Tripp Halstead, the Jackson County toddler hit in the head by a falling tree limb at a Barrow County daycare center in 2012, now has the Facebook page she created for him back after hackers hijacked it for the better part of the past month. 1.2 million...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia following Week 4 loss
Sean Lewis has a first-hand perspective on playing Georgia, and the Kent State coach came away impressed. Lewis said he knew Georgia was capable of game-changing plays, such as Brock Bowers’ 75-yard touchdown, but he was happy with how Kent State responded. “Really pleased with the way our kids...
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia drawing concern across social media following first half vs. Kent State
Georgia is the No. 1 team in the nation for a bevy of reasons; however, Kent State made the Bulldogs look rather pedestrian in the first half. Yes, Georgia leads 26-13, but the score doesn’t tell the whole story at this point. Similarly, Georgia had outscored opponents 130-10 ahead of Week 4. Kent State totaled 13 in the first half Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans shocked at Georgia's performance vs. Kent State
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 39-22 Saturday in Sanford Stadium. It wasn’t pretty much of the afternoon for Georgia. Kent State entered a 45-point underdog. The game was even closer than the final score indicated, too. Georgia and its fans will likely be frustrated and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia AD responds to UGA fans' criticism of 2023 home nonconference schedule
Earlier this month, Oklahoma was directed not to play its scheduled nonconference games against future SEC opponents Georgia and Tennessee. UGA was left in a tough spot, having to replace a 2023 game. Georgia ultimately scheduled Ball State for Sept. 9 in Athens. The full 2023 schedule for every SEC...
Complaints over discipline increase as number of school fights in Gwinnett intensifies
Videos of fights at Gwinnett County schools are becoming a common occurrence on social media this school year. Lunch has been served in the classroom and school has let out early on a staggered basis this week at South Gwinnett High School after more than a dozen fights broke out on Monday.
Red and Black
Athens mainstay Showtime Bowl preserves past, cherishes present
With cracked cement and blanketed in the thick Georgia heat, Showtime Bowl on Macon Highway stands steadfastly as it approaches its 31st year in business. Intense rivalries, budding romances and close-knit friendships have all come to fruition under the gentle strobe of 1980s-esque lighting and the glorious reverberations of pins dropping.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
Middle school teacher put on leave after video shows him choking student
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County middle school teacher has been put on leave after video showed him choking a student in the middle of class. Due to the active investigation, the teacher will not be identified. The video shows a fight about to break out between a...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Georgia’s struggles against Kent State
ESPN college commentator Paul Finebaum earlier this week said that the Georgia Bulldogs were the new Alabama, but if you take a look at the Dawgs play today against the Kent State Golden Flashes, you’d beg to differ. The Golden Flashes are giving the No. 1 team in the...
howafrica.com
Georgia Bus Driver Arrested And Charged After Pushing Two Black Children | Video
As students in school, we’ve all heard teachers say, “keep your hands to yourself.” Not adhering to that advice is coming with life-changing consequences for a bus driver. Morgan County, Georgia, school bus driver James O’Neil reportedly has been arrested and charged with two counts of simple...
Metro Atlanta couple loses out on attending comedy event, purchased resold tickets
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
Red and Black
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 39-22 win over Kent State
No. 1 Georgia defeated Kent State 39-22 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett had been pristine through the first three games of the season, playing like one of the best quarterbacks in college football. His performance against Kent State was his worst of the year, featuring some missed throws to open targets and his first interception of the year. Still, Bennett completed 27 of 36 passes for 272 yards and a rushing touchdown, and his statline was hurt by multiple dropped passes from his receivers. Bennett will look to return to the form he showed in the first three weeks against Missouri next week.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
