Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 25th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for a male subject on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black and was departing at a high rate of speed westbound on East Main as officers arrived. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to gain speed running numerous stop signs in the process. There was no traffic at the time of the pursuit that eventually made its way to the intersection of Saluda Road and Davis Streets. While trying to make a turn, the driver laid the motorcycle down and began to flee on foot. Police were able to briefly catch up to the suspect as he attempted to jump a fence behind a shed on Saluda Road. Officers deployed a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect then took off through a cornfield. The 2002 Harley Davidson was reported stolen out of Galesburg but had registration for a 2021 Yamaha attached to it. In a pouch on the motorcycle, officers discovered numerous jewelry items and a 2013 class ring for a Texas high school. According to police reports, the jewelry items were most likely stolen. Officers are still in the process of collecting security video from Beck’s and the area and the investigation is ongoing.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO