KWQC
Man dead after falling out of moving car during altercation in Dixon, Illinois
DIXON, Ill.(KWQC) - A man is dead after an altercation in a car in Dixon, Illinois. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Palmyra Street in Dixon. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say the man got into a physical altercation with the driver of the vehicle and then, he exited the vehicle while it was still moving.
nrgmediadixon.com
No serious charges filed for driver who struck child with a vehicle
Only a minor citation has been given to the Galesburg resident who hit a child with their car near a bus stop last week. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says the driver was issued a ticket for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. After reviewing incident...
1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona
COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
WIFR
Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
KWQC
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a serious rollover accident in Winnebago County (Multiple Injuries))
nrgmediadixon.com
nrgmediadixon.com
Bicyclist Struck by Car Friday Afternoon, Succumbs to Injuries at a Hospital a Short Time Later
Shortly after 3:00 pm, Friday Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist on Waller Road. When Deputies arrived, they discovered 67-year-old John Forrest of Clinton Iowa had been riding his bicycle southbound on Waller Road. Another southbound vehicle operated by 35-year-old Cyle Roos of Long Grove Iowa struck Forrest.
nrgmediadixon.com
One Person Injured and 17-Year-old Driver Charged Following Three Vehicle Crash
Around 3:00 PM, Friday Whiteside County Deputies were called to a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 in rural Sterling. Following their investigation, Deputies say a17-year-old male juvenile from Thomson was traveling on Rt. 30 when he rear-ended a second vehicle that was stopped and waiting to turn. The first vehicle then sideswiped a pick-up truck.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to house fire in Rock Island Sunday. The Rock Island Fire Department responded around 11:52 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of 16th Avenue for the report of a fire, according to a media release. According to crews, the home had heavy fire...
starvedrock.media
Prison Sentence Handed Down In Fatal Ottawa Crash
An impaired driver in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Ottawa has found out his sentence. Judge H. Chris Ryan sentenced 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will get 210 days credit towards his sentence for time spent in the La Salle County Jail.
Male suspects eludes police on a stolen motorcycle
Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 25th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for a male subject on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black and was departing at a high rate of speed westbound on East Main as officers arrived. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to gain speed running numerous stop signs in the process. There was no traffic at the time of the pursuit that eventually made its way to the intersection of Saluda Road and Davis Streets. While trying to make a turn, the driver laid the motorcycle down and began to flee on foot. Police were able to briefly catch up to the suspect as he attempted to jump a fence behind a shed on Saluda Road. Officers deployed a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect then took off through a cornfield. The 2002 Harley Davidson was reported stolen out of Galesburg but had registration for a 2021 Yamaha attached to it. In a pouch on the motorcycle, officers discovered numerous jewelry items and a 2013 class ring for a Texas high school. According to police reports, the jewelry items were most likely stolen. Officers are still in the process of collecting security video from Beck’s and the area and the investigation is ongoing.
walls102.com
Driver charged after passenger exits moving vehicle; dies
DIXON – One man is dead after exiting a moving vehicle in Dixon after having what was described by authorities as an altercation with the driver. The Dixon Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Palmyra Street early Saturday for a man involved in a motor vehicle incident, however he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at an area hospital. After an investigation, 39-year-old Derrick L. Flynn of Dixon was charged with Aggravated Battery, Obstructing Justice, Domestic Battery, and Driving While Under the Influence. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation by the Dixon Police Department Accident Reconstructionist and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
KWQC
Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg. According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction. City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three...
Single vehicle Clinton County crash leaves 1 dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — A single-vehicle crash killed one person in rural Clinton County the evening of Thursday Sept. 22. At approximately 7:04 p.m. deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch, near the intersection of 190th Street and 280th Avenue just east of Welton.
KWQC
Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
KWQC
Deputies: Man arrested on battery, robbery charges
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Oquawka man was arrested after police say he went into a gas station armed with a knife. Adam J. Huss, 34, is charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated battery. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:15 a.m. Sunday to the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Are Working A Scene in Machesney Park
