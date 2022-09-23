Read full article on original website
Post Register
Optum Idaho and other partners host teen mental health forum
Nampa, ID — New data shows anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide continue to affect Idaho youth at a high rate.The National Alliance on Mental Illness say 26-thousand Idahoans aged 12 to 17 are depressed and 52.5% of those teens did not receive any care in the last year.
Post Register
Meridian Walgreens Pharmacy robbed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Walgreens pharmacy on locust Grove and Fairview has just been robbed. The perpetrators targeted the pharmacy section in particular in an apparent attempt to acquire prescription medications. The Meridian Police are conducting an active investigation, and no arrests have been made as of yet.
Post Register
Ron Winegar takes over as Boise Police Chief Tuesday
Veteran police officer Ron Winegar will take over as Chief of Police for Boise PD tomorrow. Boise Mayor Mclean announced on Friday that Chief Ryan Lee had resigned at her request. Lee is on leave until Oct. 14. This announcement comes after several investigations involving a Boise PD sergeant who...
Post Register
Meridian woman suing the city after removal from her tiny home
Boise, ID — In May, Chasidy Decker signed a lease agreement with a homeowner in Meridian allowing her to park her tiny home on the property. Her home is next to the original home, with a 6 foot fence surrounding the property. The day after she moved in, a Meridian code officer informed her living there was against city ordinance.
Post Register
Joseph A. Hoadley found guilty on three counts
A federal jury convicted former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph A. Hoadley on three counts Saturday. The counts are as follows:. Falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation. Witness tampering by harassment. Destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. Hoadley was found not guilty on...
Post Register
Boise State OC Tim Plough relieved of duties
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State Football has relieved offensive Coordinator Tim Plough of his duties, effective immediately. The news came via a press release put out by Andy Avalos. "This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program," Avalos said....
