Jordynne Grace Bringing Allie Katch To IMPACT Wrestling To Face Masha Slamovich On 9/29

Jordynne Grace has picked Masha Slamovich’s poison, and it is one dangerous opponent. Jordynne Grace survived Max The Impaler at Victory Road, and after her match, she announced to the world that she had chosen GCW wrestler Allie Katch as Masha’s poison and the only condition that Allie had was that the match takes place in a Monster's Ball Match where anything goes so she can properly “destroy” Grace’s Bound For Glory opponent.
Scarlett Tries To Burn Drew McIntyre, Eddie Kingston Snaps | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 23, 2022:. - Drew McIntyre announced that he'll be facing Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Scarlett drew his attention, which allowed Kross to attack his foe from behind. They brawled, and Scarlett tried to burn McIntyre with some paper. She also hit him below the belt, and Kross locked his rival in the Kross Jacket.
Sami Callihan
Triple H Discusses Logan Paul & Bad Bunny, Praises Their Work Ethic

Triple H discusses the work ethic of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have had multiple performances in the squared circle that have wowed plenty of fans around the world. Whether it's Bunny's memorable Candian Destroyer at WrestleMania 37 or Paul's frog splash through a table at SummerSlam earlier this year, both of WWE's biggest crossover stars seem to keep making moment after moment.
More On NWA 74 Talent Meeting

Fightful Select learned more about the talent meeting at the recent NWA tapings, as reported by PWInsider. The recounting among the roster have varied heavily, showing the contrast in reactions. There were several veterans that felt like the meeting wasn't necessary and was a waste of time, especially in the sense of being told to clean up in the locker room. There were a lot of extras there, and several veterans we heard from felt like it was more directed towards them. Luke Hawx spoke about that aspect of things, and it turned some people off, but others saw where he was coming from because he's in promotional business with NWA for the upcoming Hard Times taping. Despite that "turning some people off" there wasn't said to be any heat, just some veterans thinking they didn't need to waste their time with the meeting.
Angelo Dawkins Names His Dream Tag Team Match In WWE

Angelo Dawkins’ dream match is a present-day take on an all-time classic. The Street Profits, the tag team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, are one of the top tag teams in WWE but undoubtedly, The Usos and The New Day have been running the tag team division for the last decade. Angelo Dawkins would like the opportunity to determine who is the top tag team in WWE once and for all, and he wants to do it in a match type that, in the past, has put three bona fide Hall of Fame tag teams on the map.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbed Wire#Victory Road#Impact Wrestling#Combat#The Death Machine
Buddy Matthews Says He Needs To 'Go Away For A While'

Buddy Matthews hints at taking time off. At Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24, Buddy Matthews cut an in-ring promo after his match where he said he will be going away for a while. "I appreciate that," he said as the crowd chanted "that was awesome." "Unfortunately, tonight, I'm...
Report: Drew McIntyre Pulled From The Road Due To Food Poisoning

Drew McIntyre's absence from weekend live events is due to a reported illness. Since WWE resumed live touring in the summer of 2021, Drew McIntyre has consistently headlined the weekend live events. Drew has been in the main event with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and more. Then, even when he wasn't headlining, Drew McIntyre was a top star at the shows. During the most recent set of live events, Drew McIntyre was not present.
STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 2 Results (9/25/22): Starlight Kid vs. Suzu Suzuki, Giulia & Rina Yamashita Team, And More

STARDOM had one final show ahead of the 5STAR Grand Prix Final next weekend as it was time for STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 2. Anyone who saw the first one knows how crazy these shows were. There was a giant inflatable slide, a Grim Reaper who happened to be Yuu, and so much more the first time around. Well, this time, the show had all of that plus two 5STAR Grand Prix matches on the card. Add in DJ Pretty Dragon playing music for everyone to get to the ring and you have some of the most enjoyable shows in wrestling all year.
Yuka Sakazaki Names Which AEW Star She'd Like To Face In TJPW

Yuka Sakazaki is hoping to see a former AEW Women's World Champion step into a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ring in the future with a match in her sights. AEW and TJPW have a working relationship that has seen Sakazaki, Maki Itoh, Shoko Nakajima, and Miyu Yamashita all appear on AEW television in the past while AEW stars AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Riho have all competed in TJPW over the last year. It has led to many entertaining moments and even saw Yamashita earn an AEW Women's World Championship match on AEW Fight for the Fallen after defeating Rosa at Summer Sun Princess.
Maria Kanellis Discusses Possibility Of Wrestling For WWA, Working With Joshi Promotions

Maria Kanellis has conditions if she's going to step back in the ring. Maria is a former WWE 24/7 Champion, but she has no desire to step back into the ring unless there are a special set of circumstances. Maria hasn't wrestled since 2019 when she teamed with her husband Mike Bennett to take on Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, though she wasn't active in the match as she revealed she was pregnant.
Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair Matches Added To 9/26 WWE Raw

Two new matches have been added to Monday's WWE Raw. WWE announced that Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will collide on the September 26 episode of WWE Raw in singles competition. Plus, WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair battles IYO SKY. From WWE:. Intense rivals Rey Mysterio and Seth “Freakin”...
