Read full article on original website
Related
IMPACT Victory Road (9/23/22) Results: Barbed Wire Massacre, Bobby Fish Appears, Delirious Wrestles
IMPACT Wrestling presented its 2022 Victory Road event on Friday, September 23, 2022, emanating from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was presented live on IMPACT Plus. Full results and highlights are below:. IMPACT Victory Road 2022 Results. - Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Juice Robinson) def....
Jordynne Grace Bringing Allie Katch To IMPACT Wrestling To Face Masha Slamovich On 9/29
Jordynne Grace has picked Masha Slamovich’s poison, and it is one dangerous opponent. Jordynne Grace survived Max The Impaler at Victory Road, and after her match, she announced to the world that she had chosen GCW wrestler Allie Katch as Masha’s poison and the only condition that Allie had was that the match takes place in a Monster's Ball Match where anything goes so she can properly “destroy” Grace’s Bound For Glory opponent.
Scarlett Tries To Burn Drew McIntyre, Eddie Kingston Snaps | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 23, 2022:. - Drew McIntyre announced that he'll be facing Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Scarlett drew his attention, which allowed Kross to attack his foe from behind. They brawled, and Scarlett tried to burn McIntyre with some paper. She also hit him below the belt, and Kross locked his rival in the Kross Jacket.
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Saw A Boost For Victory Road Go-Home Show On 9/22/22
The numbers are in for Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on September 22 drew 82,000 viewers. This number is up from the 67,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. The demo rating held steady on September 22, drawing a 0.01 rating in the 18 to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Triple H Discusses Logan Paul & Bad Bunny, Praises Their Work Ethic
Triple H discusses the work ethic of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have had multiple performances in the squared circle that have wowed plenty of fans around the world. Whether it's Bunny's memorable Candian Destroyer at WrestleMania 37 or Paul's frog splash through a table at SummerSlam earlier this year, both of WWE's biggest crossover stars seem to keep making moment after moment.
NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, FL (9/23): Bron Breakker Teams With Apollo Crews
NXT held a live event on September 23 from the Havert L Fenn Center in Fort. Pierce, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and results are below. NXT Live Event Results From Ft Pierce, FL (9/23) - Stacks Lorenzo def. Quincy Elliott. - Axiom def. Trick Williams. - Schism...
More On NWA 74 Talent Meeting
Fightful Select learned more about the talent meeting at the recent NWA tapings, as reported by PWInsider. The recounting among the roster have varied heavily, showing the contrast in reactions. There were several veterans that felt like the meeting wasn't necessary and was a waste of time, especially in the sense of being told to clean up in the locker room. There were a lot of extras there, and several veterans we heard from felt like it was more directed towards them. Luke Hawx spoke about that aspect of things, and it turned some people off, but others saw where he was coming from because he's in promotional business with NWA for the upcoming Hard Times taping. Despite that "turning some people off" there wasn't said to be any heat, just some veterans thinking they didn't need to waste their time with the meeting.
Angelo Dawkins Names His Dream Tag Team Match In WWE
Angelo Dawkins’ dream match is a present-day take on an all-time classic. The Street Profits, the tag team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, are one of the top tag teams in WWE but undoubtedly, The Usos and The New Day have been running the tag team division for the last decade. Angelo Dawkins would like the opportunity to determine who is the top tag team in WWE once and for all, and he wants to do it in a match type that, in the past, has put three bona fide Hall of Fame tag teams on the map.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo: WWE Raw 9/26/22 Full Show Review & Results
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo review WWE Raw for September 26, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Ease your next morning after a night out with Zbiotics.com/Fightful!
Buddy Matthews Says He Needs To 'Go Away For A While'
Buddy Matthews hints at taking time off. At Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24, Buddy Matthews cut an in-ring promo after his match where he said he will be going away for a while. "I appreciate that," he said as the crowd chanted "that was awesome." "Unfortunately, tonight, I'm...
Report: Drew McIntyre Pulled From The Road Due To Food Poisoning
Drew McIntyre's absence from weekend live events is due to a reported illness. Since WWE resumed live touring in the summer of 2021, Drew McIntyre has consistently headlined the weekend live events. Drew has been in the main event with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and more. Then, even when he wasn't headlining, Drew McIntyre was a top star at the shows. During the most recent set of live events, Drew McIntyre was not present.
STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 2 Results (9/25/22): Starlight Kid vs. Suzu Suzuki, Giulia & Rina Yamashita Team, And More
STARDOM had one final show ahead of the 5STAR Grand Prix Final next weekend as it was time for STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 2. Anyone who saw the first one knows how crazy these shows were. There was a giant inflatable slide, a Grim Reaper who happened to be Yuu, and so much more the first time around. Well, this time, the show had all of that plus two 5STAR Grand Prix matches on the card. Add in DJ Pretty Dragon playing music for everyone to get to the ring and you have some of the most enjoyable shows in wrestling all year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24): Roman Reigns In Action
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 24 from Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24) - The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. Alpha...
WWE Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw 9/12 & WWE Smackdown 9/16/22
- Maximum Male Models, American Alpha, Braun Strowman segment: Kenny Dykstra. - North American Title: Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss: Jason Jordan. - Shotzi is now a babyface. Her tank was set to travel to Anaheim, but wasn't on the show. - Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was the Smackdown...
Kofi Kingston: WWE Live Events Were Vital To The New Day's Development
Kofi Kingston says live events are vital for WWE Superstars, and they were an especially important factor in the development of his stable with Big E and Xavier Woods, The New Day. The New Day has become one of the most decorated stables in WWE history, as they have collectively...
ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble Results (9/23): New ProSouth Champion Crowned
ProSouth Wrestling held its Battle Rumble event on September 23. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth Wrestling) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble Results (9/23) - Team CMD (Cabana Man Dan, Roma Miller, Tyrese Murphy, and Dorian) def. Team Eriks (Marcus Eriks,...
Yuka Sakazaki Names Which AEW Star She'd Like To Face In TJPW
Yuka Sakazaki is hoping to see a former AEW Women's World Champion step into a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ring in the future with a match in her sights. AEW and TJPW have a working relationship that has seen Sakazaki, Maki Itoh, Shoko Nakajima, and Miyu Yamashita all appear on AEW television in the past while AEW stars AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Riho have all competed in TJPW over the last year. It has led to many entertaining moments and even saw Yamashita earn an AEW Women's World Championship match on AEW Fight for the Fallen after defeating Rosa at Summer Sun Princess.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25): Braun Strowman And New Day Face The Bloodline
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 25 from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25) - The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland & Sheamus) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther &...
Maria Kanellis Discusses Possibility Of Wrestling For WWA, Working With Joshi Promotions
Maria Kanellis has conditions if she's going to step back in the ring. Maria is a former WWE 24/7 Champion, but she has no desire to step back into the ring unless there are a special set of circumstances. Maria hasn't wrestled since 2019 when she teamed with her husband Mike Bennett to take on Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, though she wasn't active in the match as she revealed she was pregnant.
Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair Matches Added To 9/26 WWE Raw
Two new matches have been added to Monday's WWE Raw. WWE announced that Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will collide on the September 26 episode of WWE Raw in singles competition. Plus, WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair battles IYO SKY. From WWE:. Intense rivals Rey Mysterio and Seth “Freakin”...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0