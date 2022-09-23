Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
Local entities stepping up as mental health calls rise in Tomball, Magnolia
Mindful Transformations Counseling, which offers services such as individual and group sessions, play therapy and couples counseling, opened Sept. 9 in Tomball to better serve the area. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Local entities throughout the Tomball and Magnolia area are coming forward to improve access to mental health services as...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including renovations to Saltgrass Steak House
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new Crumbl Cookies
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Fall Festivals – Pearland Art on the Pavilion 2022 is back this October!
Pearland Art on the Pavilion 2022 returns to Pearland Town Center this year to celebrate one-of-a-kind artworks from local and regional artisans! It will be a great weekend of unique finds, talented artists, and live entertainment. The Pearland Convention and Visitors Bureau (PCVB) invites art aficionados and collectors to Pearland...
papercitymag.com
Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All
The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
Spring ISD to host 8 community meetings to inform voters on $850M bond package
Spring ISD will hold eight public meetings starting Sept. 27 to provide community members with additional information about the November bond election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Ahead of Spring ISD’s Nov. 8 bond election, the district will be hosting eight public meetings where community members can learn more about the...
Escapology escape rooms opening this fall in Cypress
Players at Escapology must use clues to crack codes and solve puzzles. (Courtesy Pexels) A new location of escape room franchise Escapology is slated to open Nov. 1 at 11970 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, near Hwy. 290. Players are locked inside a themed room and have 60 minutes to escape using hidden clues to solve puzzles along the way. www.escapology.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frito Lay's Houston warehouse celebrates 40-year anniversary
Rosenberg Mayor Kevin Raines and Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales attended the 40-year anniversary celebration of the Frito Lay Houston warehouse in Rosenberg on Sept. 20. (Courtesy Kevin Raines) The Frito Lay Houston warehouse located at 3310 Hwy. 36, Rosenberg, celebrated its 40th year of operation Sept. 20. Both...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo discusses possible impact of an underfunded hospital, health care system
HOUSTON – Judge Hidalgo and public health officials held a news conference Monday to discuss the possible impact on the health care system, as well as on other county districts, if the county does not make quorum at commissioners court. This livestream has ended. Video will be added shortly...
After 4 years on hold, Lyric Market announces restaurant lineup for fall opening in Houston
The long-awaited Lyric Market is planned to open in the fall at 411 Smith St., Houston. (Courtesy Lauren Miracle/Hospitality HQ) In 2018, Houston's theater district was expecting the opening of a new food hall attached to the Lyric Center at 411 Smith St., Houston. The Lyric Market was repeatedly delayed...
Texas Medical Center unveils plans for 500-acre 'BioPort' in southwest Houston
Texas Medical Center President William McKeon introduces the TMC BioPort during a Sept. 20 State of TMC event. (Courtesy Greater Houston Partnership) The Texas Medical Center officials announced the latest major development, the TMC BioPort, during a Sept. 20 State of TMC event. With the goal to cover more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston announces second gun buyback program for Oct. 8
Leaders with the city of Houston, Harris County and the Houston Police Department announced plans for a second gun buyback event to take place Oct. 8, giving residents the chance to anonymously trade in guns they no longer want in exchange for gift cards. (Screenshot courtesy HTV) Leaders with the...
momcollective.com
Houston Area Guide to Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
We are thankful to our friends at UTMB Health for helping us get in the spirit of all things fall this year in Houston!. It’s fall y’all and we know that means dry leaves, pumpkin spice and everything nice that comes with a hopefully less humid Houston. Whether...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates years-long HOA debate over security guard gate
HOUSTON – From the Woodlands to way down south in Pearland, new subdivisions and communities are popping up all over our area. But before you buy into a new neighborhood, you should read this story. One northeast Houston homeowner called our Investigates team when the plan she said was sold to her never materialized.
Click2Houston.com
Breathtaking infinity room opens in Houston
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts that your children will want to see. It’s a room full of illusions. Using a network of mirrors, the artist creates an illusion of a never-ending space. We’re live from this new exhibit, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Search continues for missing Houston-area middle school teacher
A Houston-area middle school teacher has not been located since Thursday, news outlets report.
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
Houston ISD to host town hall events to go over 5-year strategic plan
Houston ISD will host town hall meetings going over the district's five-year plan. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston ISD, Texas's largest public school district, is hosting nine town hall meetings to update communities on the progress of its five-year strategic plan. The meetings will be led by HISD Superintendent Millard...
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0