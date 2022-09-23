ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including renovations to Saltgrass Steak House

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new Crumbl Cookies

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Fall Festivals – Pearland Art on the Pavilion 2022 is back this October!

Pearland Art on the Pavilion 2022 returns to Pearland Town Center this year to celebrate one-of-a-kind artworks from local and regional artisans! It will be a great weekend of unique finds, talented artists, and live entertainment. The Pearland Convention and Visitors Bureau (PCVB) invites art aficionados and collectors to Pearland...
PEARLAND, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All

The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Escapology escape rooms opening this fall in Cypress

Players at Escapology must use clues to crack codes and solve puzzles. (Courtesy Pexels) A new location of escape room franchise Escapology is slated to open Nov. 1 at 11970 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, near Hwy. 290. Players are locked inside a themed room and have 60 minutes to escape using hidden clues to solve puzzles along the way. www.escapology.com.
CYPRESS, TX
momcollective.com

Houston Area Guide to Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals

We are thankful to our friends at UTMB Health for helping us get in the spirit of all things fall this year in Houston!. It’s fall y’all and we know that means dry leaves, pumpkin spice and everything nice that comes with a hopefully less humid Houston. Whether...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates years-long HOA debate over security guard gate

HOUSTON – From the Woodlands to way down south in Pearland, new subdivisions and communities are popping up all over our area. But before you buy into a new neighborhood, you should read this story. One northeast Houston homeowner called our Investigates team when the plan she said was sold to her never materialized.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Breathtaking infinity room opens in Houston

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts that your children will want to see. It’s a room full of illusions. Using a network of mirrors, the artist creates an illusion of a never-ending space. We’re live from this new exhibit, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Gizmodo

A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

