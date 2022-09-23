Read full article on original website
Robert
3d ago
yeah and lets all line up to buy these cars and trucks thats been sitting outside in the elements, then pay huge dealer markups. Not Me!!
Mike Bowman
3d ago
Forward needs to shut down until it can get these vehicles there chips that they need then resume production we keep building building escapes and smaller vehicles and letting a hide dollar vehicle set After they sit for so long they scrap them out everything on them and write it off write it off what a waste of material and resources
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
