ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida

Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
247Sports

SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri

Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Bru McCoy calls joining Vols ‘the best decision I’ve made’

When Bru McCoy opted for Tennessee as the program for him to reset his college football career earlier this year, days like Saturday were what the transfer wide receiver had in mind. After three tumultuous seasons at Southern California, the former five-star prospect came to the SEC looking to change the narrative about his career to what happened on the field instead of off it, and stepping up with 102 yards and a touchdown on five catches to help the Vols beat Florida for only the second time in 18 tries certainly qualifies. But the atmosphere in which McCoy’s big day came just reinforced what he called “the best decision I’ve made.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Florida vs. Tennessee: Hendon Hooker torches Gators, Billy Napier loses mind on sideline before epic finish

Tennessee snapped a five-game losing streak against Florida with a 38-33 win Saturday at Neyland Stadium in a SEC East matchup of nationally-ranked teams, withstanding a late flurry from the Gators to prevail. Behind three touchdowns from Hendon Hooker, the 11th-ranked Volunteers played lights out offensively and overcame a head-turning performance from Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who threw for 453 yards.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Josh Heupel
The Spun

Tennessee Won't Have Star Wide Receiver For Game vs. Florida

Tennessee's passing attack will be missing a key component this Saturday against Florida. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman will not play this afternoon due to an ankle injury. Tillman suffered an ankle injury during last weekend's game against Akron. It occurred in the second quarter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier explains aggressive play-calling after tough loss to Tennessee: 'It was required'

Billy Napier had several questionable coaching decisions largely around being aggressive during the loss to Tennessee on Saturday. The Florida coach said during his opening statement that “nobody likes to lose” following a 38-33 loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Napier said the Gators work hard, commit to one another and give their very best effort in a lot of ways.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Baseball Coach#College Baseball#Vols#Tennessee Volunteers#Sec Network
The Spun

Look: This Tennessee Fan Is Going Viral Today

Tennessee football fans are out in full force to cheer on the Volunteers vs. No. 20 Florida this Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. One fan in particular is taking his fanhood to the extreme. A Tennessee fan died his impressive beard orange and white to match the Tennessee end-zone designs. Take...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Sideline Wrap-up: Central vs. Clinton

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Central vs. Clinton. The Purple Pounders make the long bus ride north to Anderson County. Central loses at Clinton , 51-21. The Pounders are now 3-3 on the season.
CLINTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Family sticks together at Anderson Co. High School

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WATE) – A family that plays together stays together. The Martinez family has a footprint on the Anderson County School System. Holli Martinez is the cheerleading head coach and mom to two excelling athletes. Walker, senior quarterback, and Willow, co cheer captain cheerleader, have been on the field alongside their mom for every high school game.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests

Pregame Ritual - Coach Heupel throwing touchdown passes to his sons. Pregame Ritual - Coach Heupel throwing touchdown passes to his sons. Knoxville native chosen for College GameDay guest picker. Updated: 16 hours ago. Bianca Belair was chosen to be the guest picker for College GameDay. Pilot Company helps military...
KNOXVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy