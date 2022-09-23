Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida
Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
247Sports
Week 4’s Recruiting Winners and Losers: Tennessee and Texas Tech party, Miami suffers major setback
Week 4 of the college football season didn't exactly shake up the College Football Playoff picture. It did, however, alter the trajectories for a few different schools when it comes to the lifeline that is recruiting. Tennessee moved to 4-0 on the season and did so in front of dozens...
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: Tennessee has been 'back' before. But this time, it's different
We’ve been here before, you know. Shouting paradigm change from the rooftops, and soaking in the glory of vanquishing the tormentor. Now that Tennessee has proven it can once again beat Florida, what’s ahead for a program that 2 years ago was given up for dead?. “This was...
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri
Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
Bru McCoy calls joining Vols ‘the best decision I’ve made’
When Bru McCoy opted for Tennessee as the program for him to reset his college football career earlier this year, days like Saturday were what the transfer wide receiver had in mind. After three tumultuous seasons at Southern California, the former five-star prospect came to the SEC looking to change the narrative about his career to what happened on the field instead of off it, and stepping up with 102 yards and a touchdown on five catches to help the Vols beat Florida for only the second time in 18 tries certainly qualifies. But the atmosphere in which McCoy’s big day came just reinforced what he called “the best decision I’ve made.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
Florida vs. Tennessee: Hendon Hooker torches Gators, Billy Napier loses mind on sideline before epic finish
Tennessee snapped a five-game losing streak against Florida with a 38-33 win Saturday at Neyland Stadium in a SEC East matchup of nationally-ranked teams, withstanding a late flurry from the Gators to prevail. Behind three touchdowns from Hendon Hooker, the 11th-ranked Volunteers played lights out offensively and overcame a head-turning performance from Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who threw for 453 yards.
Tennessee Won't Have Star Wide Receiver For Game vs. Florida
Tennessee's passing attack will be missing a key component this Saturday against Florida. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman will not play this afternoon due to an ankle injury. Tillman suffered an ankle injury during last weekend's game against Akron. It occurred in the second quarter.
Recruits energized about Tennessee following win over Florida
Prospects inside Neyland Stadium talk about Saturday's environment and what excites them about the program.
Lee Corso Picks Tennessee on ‘College GameDay,’ Smokey Freaks Out on the Desk: WATCH
Smokey did not have a good time on the set of ESPN‘s “College GameDay” on Saturday. mascot made an appearance during the headgear pick, in which Lee Corso went with the Volunteers to defeat Florida. The crowd and a confetti cannon erupted, leading to Smokey hightailing it out of Kirk Herbstreit’s grasp.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier explains aggressive play-calling after tough loss to Tennessee: 'It was required'
Billy Napier had several questionable coaching decisions largely around being aggressive during the loss to Tennessee on Saturday. The Florida coach said during his opening statement that “nobody likes to lose” following a 38-33 loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Napier said the Gators work hard, commit to one another and give their very best effort in a lot of ways.
Look: This Tennessee Fan Is Going Viral Today
Tennessee football fans are out in full force to cheer on the Volunteers vs. No. 20 Florida this Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. One fan in particular is taking his fanhood to the extreme. A Tennessee fan died his impressive beard orange and white to match the Tennessee end-zone designs. Take...
earnthenecklace.com
wvlt.tv
Game days offer opportunity for visitors to ‘test drive’ East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vols prepare to take on the Gators, the city of Knoxville is preparing to host thousands of people who are flocking to town to take in an SEC Saturday. Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville said weekends like the Vols and Gators mean big business.
WATE
Family sticks together at Anderson Co. High School
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WATE) – A family that plays together stays together. The Martinez family has a footprint on the Anderson County School System. Holli Martinez is the cheerleading head coach and mom to two excelling athletes. Walker, senior quarterback, and Willow, co cheer captain cheerleader, have been on the field alongside their mom for every high school game.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests
Pregame Ritual - Coach Heupel throwing touchdown passes to his sons. Pregame Ritual - Coach Heupel throwing touchdown passes to his sons. Knoxville native chosen for College GameDay guest picker. Updated: 16 hours ago. Bianca Belair was chosen to be the guest picker for College GameDay. Pilot Company helps military...
