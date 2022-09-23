Read full article on original website
2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality
“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold writes that a constitutional convention could have major impacts on the environment and education.
Illinois attorney general candidate says Gov. Pritzker in violation of state's Gift Ban Act
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general says that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is violating state law by supplementing the taxpayer-funded six-figure incomes of his top administrative staff members with his own personal fortune. AG candidate and attorney Thomas Devore says that is violation of state...
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Ben Shapiro Says Republicans Are ‘Cruising for a Bruising’ in Midterm Elections Thanks to Trump
Conservative staple Ben Shapiro thinks Republicans need to start detaching from Donald Trump if they want to have a shot in the 2022 midterm elections. According to Shapiro, the party is “cruising for a bruising” by continuing to make the twice-impeached former president the “centerpiece” of conversations.
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 100 Republicans urge Pelosi to hold President Biden accountable for student loan plan
(The Center Square) – Nearly 100 Republican members of Congress have called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold accountable President Joe Biden for what they say is his “illegal $300 billion student loan giveaway.”. Initially, the cost estimate was $300 billion. However, since then, the Committee for...
SFGate
Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
JD Vance grows lead over Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race: Poll
J.D. Vance has expanded his lead over Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the Ohio Senate race, positioning himself with a lead of 4 percentage points less than two months before Election Day.
More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll
More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while...
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race
Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
Schumer Breaks With Pelosi, Says House Democrats 'In Trouble': Report
Chuck Schumer was overheard telling Senate colleagues his party was in trouble during dinner at a D.C. restaurant. But is his pessimism warranted?
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Aileen Cannon, who Trump nominated in 2020, granted his wish over the Mar-a-Lago search – a maverick decision that is the thin end of the wedge
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
