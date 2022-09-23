ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County officials held likely their best-attended ribbon cutting ever Friday, Sept. 23 as they formally opened the long-awaited Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park. The 257-acre regional park is the result of years of planning and work and the vision of Haldore “Hal” and Berni Hanson three decades ago. After Hal Hanson, a writer, U.S. State Department official and nonprofit leader, died in 1992, the Hanson Family Partnership agreed to sell the land to Loudoun County only for use as a park in keeping with the wishes of Hal and Berni. The county bought the property in 2009 through negotiations with the Hanson family, Dominion Power and the National Park Service as a part of a United States Department of Interior program. The majority of the $100 million project budget was paid through developer proffers.
